MLB in Brief: Mike Trout Happy in Anaheim | Trey Mancini DFA’d

Mike Trout Is Happy in Anaheim

Same old story.

Mike Trout is healthy, hitting well, and happy to stay with the Angels https://t.co/fC7k6ta2R8 — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) June 17, 2026

A strange decision by the Mariners

All six starters have agreed to pitch in relief once in a while, taking turns.

The Mariners are introducing a piggyback plan through the All-Star break, where all of their starting pitchers will rotate through and have one piggyback outing. The decision among all six starters was unanimous, per GM Justin Hollander. (Via: @A_Jude) pic.twitter.com/ewfxLhjiSw — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) June 17, 2026

Trey Mancini DFA

Will he get another chance?

Angels to Designate Trey Mancini for Assignment https://t.co/FJNqzTw2Y9 pic.twitter.com/1VifQXvmvf — MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) June 17, 2026

Tarik Skubal would help the Brewers

With him, they'd be among the favorites to win.

“The Brewers, with Skubal, Misiorowski, and Harrison, have about as good a chance as anyone outside of the Dodgers to win a ring.” The Brewers have the depth to make a splash. The only question is how uncomfortable they're willing to get, says @JeffPassan. pic.twitter.com/6qJkMfQCUL — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) June 17, 2026

Jeremy Pena and the Yankees

Will he be a target?

“I don't think they have a championship shortstop on the roster.” @Joelsherman1 wonders if Jeremy Peña could be a target for the Yankees at the trade deadline. Pinstripe Post with Joel and @john_jastremski https://t.co/tMlX5YZ6Na pic.twitter.com/RAtFJI5Gwz — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) June 16, 2026

Otto Lopez and Fan Support

He hopes to get the votes to make it to the All-Star Game.

“I've worked pretty hard to be where I am right now, and being in the All-Star Game is a dream. I hope the fans notice that…” @Marlins standout Otto Lopez makes his case for the Midsummer Classic in Philadelphia! https://t.co/ouoMha4pa4 pic.twitter.com/Z5W1AAfxXq — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) June 16, 2026

Ronald Acuna Jr. Is Not Close to a Return

Too bad.

Weiss said Acuña is a “long way” from returning. Because the hamstring strain is in the same spot, the Braves will be more cautious than they were when Acuña missed nearly three weeks with the previous strain — Mark Bowman (@mlbbowman) June 17, 2026

Created by humans, assisted by AI.