MLB in Brief: Mike Trout Happy in Anaheim | Trey Mancini DFA’d
Mike Trout Is Happy in Anaheim
Same old story.
A strange decision by the Mariners
All six starters have agreed to pitch in relief once in a while, taking turns.
Trey Mancini DFA
Will he get another chance?
Tarik Skubal would help the Brewers
With him, they'd be among the favorites to win.
Jeremy Pena and the Yankees
Will he be a target?
Otto Lopez and Fan Support
He hopes to get the votes to make it to the All-Star Game.
Ronald Acuna Jr. Is Not Close to a Return
Too bad.
Created by humans, assisted by AI.