MLB in Brief: Mike Trout Happy in Anaheim | Trey Mancini DFA’d

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
MLB in Brief: Mike Trout Happy in Anaheim | Trey Mancini DFA’d
Credit: Slate.com

Mike Trout Is Happy in Anaheim

Same old story.

A strange decision by the Mariners

All six starters have agreed to pitch in relief once in a while, taking turns.

Trey Mancini DFA

Will he get another chance?

Tarik Skubal would help the Brewers

With him, they'd be among the favorites to win.

Jeremy Pena and the Yankees

Will he be a target?

Otto Lopez and Fan Support

He hopes to get the votes to make it to the All-Star Game.

Ronald Acuna Jr. Is Not Close to a Return

Too bad.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

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