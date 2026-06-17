Leafs: “Patrick Roy Averted Disaster”

For those who didn't know, Patrick Roy was ultimately not hired by the Toronto Leafs.

Instead, Jim Hiller will be the new head coach of the team in Toronto.

That said, you might think it's a bit of a shame for Roy, who lost his head coaching job on Long Island toward the end of the 2025–26 NHL regular season. But…

On the other hand, it might not be the end of the world after all. This quote from Jean-Nicolas Blanchet (TVA Sports) explains it pretty well…

Patrick Roy didn't miss the boat by not being named head coach of the Maple Leafs. Rather, he avoided the shipwreck. – Jean-Nicolas Blanchet

The journalist explains his point by saying that things in Toronto are being handled pretty badly. There's a serious problem within the organization regarding its culture, and bringing in a new coach isn't likely to change anything.

And deep down, that's true.

A disaster was averted https://t.co/1bdl3xCF3v — TVA Sports (@TVASports) June 17, 2026

In the end, this might actually be a blessing in disguise for Patrick Roy.

Let's be honest: of course he would have loved that—to land a job so quickly. Of course he would have loved that—to be behind the bench for a team right from the start of next season…

But would it really have been worth it in Toronto, given that the organization seems a bit adrift? Would he have wanted to endure a string of dismal seasons amid rumors surrounding the possible departures of Matthew Knies and William Nylander?

Think about it for a minute or two…

Personally, I'm eager to see if there will be any interest in Roy's services in the National Hockey League over the coming months. Because there will be coaches who lose their jobs by next summer… just as happens every year in the NHL.

It seems like I'm not too worried about him, personally. And that's even though it was harder to watch him make his NHL comeback in January 2024…

Quick Thoughts

– Well, speaking of which…

Listen: Lebrun: I think the Leafs will be VERY aggressive on the trade market https://t.co/ZcjGQfJn7V — TSN 690 Montreal (@TSN690) June 17, 2026

– Crazy!

In the last 24 hours:

– Messi 3 goals

– Mbappé 2 goals

– Haaland 2 goals

– Kane 2 goals

— Jeremy Filosa (@JeremyFilosa) June 17, 2026

– That's insane.