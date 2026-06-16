Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Returns to the Blue Jays’ Roster
The Blue Jays are currently in Boston for a three-game series. And as is often the case in Toronto, a medical update is in order.
First, let's start by talking about two players who aren't on the injured list but are struggling.
We're talking about Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Andrés Giménez.
Both players are in the team's starting lineup, so it's safe to assume the Blue Jays aren't too worried about them.
But before the game, John Schneider also spoke about the four players on the injured list who are likely the closest to returning.
The most significant case is undoubtedly that of Shane Bieber. We knew he was going to make a rehab start in Triple-A, but now we know it will happen tomorrow.
In theory, as early as next Monday, the Blue Jays could bring the starting pitcher back into the team's rotation.
And from there, it'll be time to make some decisions…
Yimi Garcia, who is set to pitch tonight in Buffalo, will head to Boston afterward. And from there, we'll see how he feels.
But clearly, his return seems imminent.
If all goes well, Daulton Varsho could return to action this weekend. But for that to happen, his wrist will need to continue to improve.
He is eligible to return to action on Saturday.
Addison Barger continues to hit and throw farther and farther. He's now throwing from a distance of 150 feet.
He could play in the minors in the coming days.
It's also worth noting that Brandon Valenzuela (who isn't injured, but will still be mentioned in my article) has been practicing at first base again.
Well, well…
- Giancarlo Stanton: a break in his rehab.
- Jose Ramirez: He's expected to return before the trade deadline.
- Garrett Crochet has started throwing again.
- Roman Anthony will resume hitting when his hand feels right.
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