Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Returns to the Blue Jays’ Roster

The Blue Jays are currently in Boston for a three-game series. And as is often the case in Toronto, a medical update is in order.

First, let's start by talking about two players who aren't on the injured list but are struggling.

We're talking about Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Andrés Giménez.

Both players are in the team's starting lineup, so it's safe to assume the Blue Jays aren't too worried about them.

Hello, Boston #BlueJays50 It's a great day to vote for the Blue Jays: https://t.co/s7rxDvexK1 pic.twitter.com/395H6eMYqe — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) June 16, 2026

But before the game, John Schneider also spoke about the four players on the injured list who are likely the closest to returning.

The most significant case is undoubtedly that of Shane Bieber. We knew he was going to make a rehab start in Triple-A, but now we know it will happen tomorrow.

Shane Bieber will pitch tomorrow with Triple-A Buffalo, aiming for ~75P. It's possible that's the last rehab start Bieber needs. Depending on how it goes, the #BlueJays could be facing a decision on their rotation soon. — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) June 16, 2026

In theory, as early as next Monday, the Blue Jays could bring the starting pitcher back into the team's rotation.

And from there, it'll be time to make some decisions…

Yimi Garcia, who is set to pitch tonight in Buffalo, will head to Boston afterward. And from there, we'll see how he feels.

But clearly, his return seems imminent.

Yimi García will pitch again tonight for Triple-A Buffalo, then rejoin the #BlueJays on the road in the coming days to determine next steps. 100 bullpen sessions and 7 rehab appearances later, The Return nears. — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) June 16, 2026

If all goes well, Daulton Varsho could return to action this weekend. But for that to happen, his wrist will need to continue to improve.

He is eligible to return to action on Saturday.

Daulton Varsho (wrist) is feeling better and resumed hitting on Tuesday in the batting cages at Fenway Park . He'll continue to ramp up over the next few days as the Blue Jays evaluate his next steps — Arden Zwelling (@ArdenZwelling) June 16, 2026

Addison Barger continues to hit and throw farther and farther. He's now throwing from a distance of 150 feet.

He could play in the minors in the coming days.

Addison Barger (elbow) has progressed to hitting off a Trajekt machine and has extended his throwing program to 150 feet . The hope is that he can begin a rehab assignment later this week, according to Blue Jays manager John Schneider — Arden Zwelling (@ArdenZwelling) June 16, 2026

It's also worth noting that Brandon Valenzuela (who isn't injured, but will still be mentioned in my article) has been practicing at first base again.

Well, well…

PMLB

Giancarlo Stanton: a break in his rehab.

Giancarlo Stanton re-injured his calf strain and will have a light week of activity, according to Aaron Boone. pic.twitter.com/n2BUG7Coyw — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) June 16, 2026

Jose Ramirez: He's expected to return before the trade deadline.

Cleveland Guardians All-Star third baseman Jose Ramirez underwent surgery today on his fractured left hamate bone and is expected to return between the All-Star Game and the trade deadline. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) June 16, 2026

Garrett Crochet has started throwing again.

Garrett Crochet has begun throwing a Plyo ball. The Red Sox will reassess at the end of the week. — Christopher Smith (@SmittyOnMLB) June 16, 2026

Roman Anthony will resume hitting when his hand feels right.

Roman Anthony underwent a six-week follow-up MRI. Everything looked good. Resuming his hitting progression will still depend on when his hand feels right. He said over the weekend that he's still feeling pain in his hand when he tries to swing. — Christopher Smith (@SmittyOnMLB) June 16, 2026

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