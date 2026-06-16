The Red Sox’s Problem at the Trade Deadline

As time goes on, the line between the sellers' market and the potential buyers' market becomes increasingly clear as the deadline approaches.

Since yesterday, the Giants' situation has been drawing quite a bit of attention. But we mustn't forget the Boston Red Sox in all of this.

In Boston, the chances of the team eventually trading players by the deadline are growing.

But the number one problem here is that the team doesn't have much to sell at a high price to justify a fire-sale.

Are the Red Sox destined to be Deadline sellers? Will it even be worth it? https://t.co/cHuYwISM6t — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) June 16, 2026

As Mark Feinsand notes in an article, Aroldis Chapman is a reliever who is likely to become a free agent in a few months. He may be the player with the most value.

Sonny Gray is expensive. Willson Contreras isn't a player everyone wants to add to their lineup.

And a guy like Jarren Duran, who could be worth a fortune, isn't having a great season.

That's why, right now, people are saying that even if the Red Sox were to trade him in less than two months, the return wouldn't be great.

So what's the point of doing it? That's partly why, right now, a lot of people are wondering if trading players is worth it in Boston.

We can all agree that the right thing to do would be not to let Craig Breslow call the shots leading up to the trade deadline. That alone would be a good start.

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