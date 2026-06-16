MLB in Brief: Rob Thomson Is Still Following the Phillies | Ricky Tiedemann Is Making Progress

Rob Thomson is still following the Phillies

He wishes them the best.

The Phillies are finally thriving, but it happened too late to save Rob Thomson's job. Column unlocked and free to read. https://t.co/Chzp92RSM9 — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) June 15, 2026

Framber Valdez seems bitter

He says he doesn't hold a grudge against the Astros, but he would have liked to have received some interest.

Valdez on the Astros: “No hard feelings at all. I am very grateful and thankful to them for giving me the chance to become the player I am. They gave me the opportunity to be a major-league player and the chance to have a good contract now as a professional. I'm thankful to them.” https://t.co/FytstG402g — Chandler Rome (@Chandler_Rome) June 15, 2026

Ricky Tiedemann is making progress

He pitched one inning today.

Ricky Tiedemann returned to the mound for the first time in 706 days on Tuesday. The #BlueJays' No. 4 prospect struck out two batters in one inning in the rookie-level Florida Complex League: https://t.co/2U2ypTu4Hi pic.twitter.com/7ljM7nwblH — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) June 16, 2026

Edwin Díaz is also making progress. He's set to throw a bullpen session this week.

Edwin Díaz is “coming along really well” and is scheduled to throw a bullpen session this week, per @ByJackHarris. His expected return timeline remains sometime after the All-Star break. pic.twitter.com/iwZ0WkVJVB — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) June 15, 2026

Will Teoscar Hernandez be back soon?

He could play in rehab games soon.

Roberts said the hope is that Teoscar Hernández can go on a rehab assignment this weekend. — Dodger Insider (@DodgerInsider) June 15, 2026

The A's' plan

The core players aren't up for trade. But you never know.

Would John Fisher trade any of the A's core players before arriving in Vegas? “I think we thought Mason Miller would be with us forever… I will just say there certainly are no plans to trade any of those guys or any of the other young stars that we have”

https://t.co/jEILSSTSzL — Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) June 16, 2026

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