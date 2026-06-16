MLB in Brief: Rob Thomson Is Still Following the Phillies | Ricky Tiedemann Is Making Progress
Rob Thomson is still following the Phillies
He wishes them the best.
Framber Valdez seems bitter
He says he doesn't hold a grudge against the Astros, but he would have liked to have received some interest.
Ricky Tiedemann is making progress
He pitched one inning today.
Edwin Díaz is also making progress. He's set to throw a bullpen session this week.
Will Teoscar Hernandez be back soon?
He could play in rehab games soon.
The A's' plan
The core players aren't up for trade. But you never know.
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