MLB in Brief: Rob Thomson Is Still Following the Phillies | Ricky Tiedemann Is Making Progress

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
MLB in Brief: Rob Thomson Is Still Following the Phillies | Ricky Tiedemann Is Making Progress
Credit: NY Post

Rob Thomson is still following the Phillies

He wishes them the best.

Framber Valdez seems bitter

He says he doesn't hold a grudge against the Astros, but he would have liked to have received some interest.

Ricky Tiedemann is making progress

He pitched one inning today.

Edwin Díaz is also making progress. He's set to throw a bullpen session this week.

Will Teoscar Hernandez be back soon?

He could play in rehab games soon.

The A's' plan

The core players aren't up for trade. But you never know.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

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