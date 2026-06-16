The Yankees need to sign Matt Chapman

The MLB trade deadline is set for August 3. However, just yesterday (Monday), it was reported that the San Francisco Giants were already open to listening to offers for their three highest-paid position players: Rafael Devers, Willy Adames, Matt Chapman, and likely Luis Arraez and Robbie Ray.

There will certainly be several teams in the running for these players, including the New York Yankees, who are in desperate need of right-handed hitters—especially with captain Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton currently sidelined.

And that's where Chapman's name makes a lot of sense, as he would solve the recurring problem at third base that has persisted for several years.

Granted, Ryan McMahon is a Gold Glove-caliber infielder. But he's batting .209 with a low OPS of .637 since arriving last season from the Colorado Rockies. And he bats left-handed, to boot.

Chapman, on the other hand, has won five Gold Gloves and two Platinum Gloves and has hit at least 21 home runs in four of his last five seasons.

The 33-year-old is batting .261 this season and was an MVP candidate in 2024 when he hit 27 home runs and set career highs in RBIs and stolen bases.

With Ben Rice and Cody Bellinger as left-handed hitters at the top of the lineup, adding Chapman would provide solid protection from the other side of the plate. It's true that Paul Goldschmidt is getting the job done these days, but it's unclear how long that will last.

Chapman is in the second year of a six-year, $151 million contract that includes a full no-trade clause.

So not only would Chapman himself have to agree to this hypothetical trade, but it would also come at a high cost for the Bronx Bombers. However, that stability at third base is priceless.

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