Pete Crow-Armstrong suspended following his carousel incident
Whether we like it or not, Pete Crow-Armstrong is one of the top players in the league. He's also one of the faces of the Cubs.
That's why the team recently offered him a $115 million contract.
Yesterday, he demonstrated just that—he's capable of both the best and the worst. Why? Because he hit a grand slam… before getting caught stealing.
Good old Pete.
It started with a home run in the first and a triple in the third. He did things in reverse because he then hit a double in the fifth and a single in the seventh.
It's a feat that always gets people talking.
A moment of inattention on PCA's part—as he watched the Chicago crowd pay tribute to him following his feat—backfired on him and the Cubs.
The guys broadcasting the Rockies' games told him “goodbye and enjoy the ovation” when he was picked off.
That didn't stop the Cubs from winning 5-4 against the Rockies last night. And with a 38-35 record, they can't afford to leave wins on the table.
The Cubs are seven games behind the Brewers and 2.5 games behind the Cardinals in the Central Division.
In the National League race, the Cubs are virtually tied with the Padres and the Nationals for the final playoff spot.
Will the fact that the Cubs play in such streaks (lots of wins followed by lots of losses) work against them? We'll see in three and a half months.
- The standings in the American League.
- Big game by Dustin May.
- Three home runs for Colt Keith last night.
- Cal Raleigh returns today.
- Connor Seabold to KC.
Created by humans, assisted by AI.