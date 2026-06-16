Pete Crow-Armstrong suspended following his carousel incident

Whether we like it or not, Pete Crow-Armstrong is one of the top players in the league. He's also one of the faces of the Cubs.

That's why the team recently offered him a $115 million contract.

Like it or not, Pete Crow-Armstrong is earning his place among MLB's superstars https://t.co/eKgbQeRUvK — Patrick Mooney (@PJ_Mooney) June 15, 2026

Yesterday, he demonstrated just that—he's capable of both the best and the worst. Why? Because he hit a grand slam… before getting caught stealing.

Good old Pete.

It started with a home run in the first and a triple in the third. He did things in reverse because he then hit a double in the fifth and a single in the seventh.

It's a feat that always gets people talking.

PETE CROW-ARMSTRONG HITS FOR THE CYCLE! • 1st inning: HR•

3rd inning: Triple•

5th inning: Double•

7th inning: Single (Via: @MLB) pic.twitter.com/b9Z1sZxW9m — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) June 16, 2026

A moment of inattention on PCA's part—as he watched the Chicago crowd pay tribute to him following his feat—backfired on him and the Cubs.

The guys broadcasting the Rockies' games told him “goodbye and enjoy the ovation” when he was picked off.

“See ya. Enjoy the ovation.” The Rockies broadcast crew had some fun with Pete Crow-Armstrong after he was picked off following his single for the cycle. pic.twitter.com/yhWHDmBsTL — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) June 16, 2026

That didn't stop the Cubs from winning 5-4 against the Rockies last night. And with a 38-35 record, they can't afford to leave wins on the table.

The Cubs are seven games behind the Brewers and 2.5 games behind the Cardinals in the Central Division.

In the National League race, the Cubs are virtually tied with the Padres and the Nationals for the final playoff spot.

Will the fact that the Cubs play in such streaks (lots of wins followed by lots of losses) work against them? We'll see in three and a half months.

MLB

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The standings in the American League.

MLB

Big game by Dustin May.

Dustin May carried a perfect game into the 7th and allowed just 1 hit in an electric outing tonight https://t.co/aIGg8zh8La pic.twitter.com/41OuVTjd9V — MLB (@MLB) June 16, 2026

Three home runs for Colt Keith last night.

COLT KEITH HAS THREE HOME RUNS TONIGHT! (Via: @MLB) pic.twitter.com/2FEvmnoofs — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) June 16, 2026

Cal Raleigh returns today.

Cal Raleigh will indeed return to the Mariners' lineup on Tuesday, he tells @SeaTimesSports. He described the past month as “productive” and “eye-opening,” and he used the time away to reflect and refresh. Here's what to expect from him coming back: — Adam Jude (@A_Jude) June 15, 2026

Connor Seabold to KC.

OFFICIAL: We've acquired Minor League RHP Denis Samudio and cash considerations from the Royals in exchange for RHP Connor Seabold. pic.twitter.com/YQ7zWdEUTh — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) June 15, 2026

Created by humans, assisted by AI.