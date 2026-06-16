Official: Patrick Roy Among the Finalists in Toronto

Raphael Simard
Official: Patrick Roy Among the Finalists in Toronto
Credit: Capture d'écran Twitter

A few days ago, we reported on a rumor that Patrick Roy was a finalist for the head coaching position in Toronto.

Today, Chris Johnston confirmed the news.

The Quebec native could very well be named head coach of the Leafs in the coming days.

One might wonder if the Leafs' Martin St. Louis, Joe Pavelski, is also among the finalists.

Regardless, if Roy is hired, he likely wouldn't have the same roster as Craig Berube. Obviously, the team will have the first overall pick in the draft in a few days, and several veterans may not be returning.

Well, Joseph Woll has been traded, Matthew Knies might be on his way out, and Morgan Rielly could also be heading elsewhere.

Some reporters also believe that the team's new acquisition, Samuel Ersson, won't receive a qualifying offer.

I think this trade is a cover for a bigger one…

As for Roy, we were right to believe that his coaching career in the NHL was over after a far-from-successful stint in New York.

But now, just a few weeks later, he's in the thick of the race for the head coaching job with one of the NHL's top teams.

We wish him the best of luck.


In a nutshell

– Yes.

– Indeed.

– Well said.

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