Official: Patrick Roy Among the Finalists in Toronto

A few days ago, we reported on a rumor that Patrick Roy was a finalist for the head coaching position in Toronto.

Today, Chris Johnston confirmed the news.

The Quebec native could very well be named head coach of the Leafs in the coming days.

Will he get the job soon? https://t.co/r5aze9Hwi0 — TVA Sports (@TVASports) June 16, 2026

One might wonder if the Leafs' Martin St. Louis, Joe Pavelski, is also among the finalists.

Regardless, if Roy is hired, he likely wouldn't have the same roster as Craig Berube. Obviously, the team will have the first overall pick in the draft in a few days, and several veterans may not be returning.

Well, Joseph Woll has been traded, Matthew Knies might be on his way out, and Morgan Rielly could also be heading elsewhere.

There's no shortage of storylines to watch with the Maple Leafs https://t.co/GNG3DqdQvj — TVA Sports (@TVASports) June 16, 2026

Some reporters also believe that the team's new acquisition, Samuel Ersson, won't receive a qualifying offer.

I think this trade is a cover for a bigger one…

Friedman on the Leafs trading Woll/Benoit (NHL Network): “What this tells me is that Toronto has a lot of balls in the air because they freed up $5M in cap space and acquired two players who don't have contracts for next year.” — NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) June 16, 2026

As for Roy, we were right to believe that his coaching career in the NHL was over after a far-from-successful stint in New York.

But now, just a few weeks later, he's in the thick of the race for the head coaching job with one of the NHL's top teams.

We wish him the best of luck.

In a nutshell

– Yes.

Listen: McGuire: Braden Schneider has been one of the most disappointing players https://t.co/6PiDHlWBj0 — TSN 690 Montreal (@TSN690) June 16, 2026

– Indeed.

Listen: Ward: Tortorella would be the safer option for Edmonton https://t.co/fiQbmX6MXO — TSN 690 Montreal (@TSN690) June 16, 2026

– Well said.