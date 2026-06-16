Max Scherzer wants a 100-pitch rule to be implemented

After completing his rehabilitation, Max Scherzer returned to the Toronto Blue Jays' lineup for their game on June 10 against the Philadelphia Phillies.

However, things didn't go very well, as the veteran right-hander allowed five runs, raising his earned run average for the 2026 season to 10.23 and forcing manager John Schneider to pull him from the game after just three and one-third innings of work.

Max Scherzer wants MLB to require starters to throw a minimum of 100 pitches before they can be pulled from the game (via @_mlbfits) pic.twitter.com/lg1kjlRfbh — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) June 15, 2026

Scherzer himself, however, reportedly wanted to stay on the mound longer. In fact, he would like MLB to adopt a new rule requiring all starting pitchers in both leagues to throw at least 100 pitches before they can be removed from the game.

I'd really like to see a minimum pitch count introduced into the game so that the starter has to throw, you know, 100 pitches. It's something I hate to see in the game. I understand why it happens, but I'd like to see us try to give the starting pitcher more control.

The 41-year-old also doesn't like it when starters are pulled from the game while in control, having thrown in the eighties.

I want us to try to get starting pitchers back to throwing—you know—trying to reach seven innings, 105 pitches, and for that to become the norm for every game. You know, if you give up two or three runs and you're at 90 pitches, no, you have to keep pitching. You have to keep getting back out there.

Sure, Scherzer is old school, and with the velocity of pitches these days, the game has changed. But the fact remains that he's not entirely wrong, and Major League managers are way too quick to pull the trigger.

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