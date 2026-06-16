Matthew Knies’ name is still being mentioned around the NHL (and teams are calling)

The Leafs made a move earlier today.

In particular, John Chayka sent Joseph Woll and Simon Benoît to Philadelphia: this is his first trade as GM in Toronto, and it's not going over too well with the general management because the Leafs didn't get the best return in the world.

That said, Woll's name was making the rounds quite a bit in the National Hockey League yesterday. And the same goes for… Matthew Knies.

According to Darren Dreger, several teams called Toronto to inquire about the status of both Woll and Knies. Woll was ultimately traded… and now we're wondering if Knies will be the next to leave the City of Queen.

Because clearly, the forward doesn't seem to be untouchable right now within the Leafs' organization.

Is Matthew Knies on the move? pic.twitter.com/IPK8GM8swp — TSN (@TSN_Sports) June 16, 2026

Are the Canadiens among the teams that have called the Leafs lately?

Probably. Knies fits the profile of a player who could really help the Habs right from the start of next season, and we know the Montreal team has shown interest in him over the past few months.

The American even nearly got traded to Montreal at the most recent National Hockey League trade deadline…

One might have thought that the arrival of new management in Toronto could change the situation regarding Knies' availability, but that's clearly not the case. The Leafs seem willing to do anything, and in all of this, one has to wonder what the new management's plan actually is.

If they traded Woll and are considering doing the same with Knies, does that mean the team wants to start rebuilding? Because it's worth noting that there are also rumors swirling around the team's captain, Auston Matthews…

Stay tuned, then.

In a Nutshell

– Speaking of the Leafs…

Sources say Morgan Rielly hasn't green-lighted a trade by waiving his NMC at this point in time. Any reports to the contrary are false. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) June 16, 2026

– That makes sense.

“We could have taken a 2–0 lead in the series” https://t.co/7d69D8tcjC — TVA Sports (@TVASports) June 16, 2026

– I like that.

Antetokounmpo and Dort could be in the spotlight this summerhttps://t.co/US15CA0y85 — RDS (@RDSca) June 16, 2026

– Yeah.