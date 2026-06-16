Justin Verlander will make his return to Detroit on Sunday

Last winter, Justin Verlander decided to sign a contract with the Tigers. The 43-year-old veteran chose to return to the team where he began his illustrious career in what looked like his final season.

He hasn't confirmed it, but most agree the chances are pretty good.

So far, however, it hasn't been a resounding success. Verlander has made only one start this season (in Arizona), during which he injured his hip.

So he's been sidelined for nearly three months… but the good news is that his big comeback is approaching: he'll be the Tigers' starting pitcher on Sunday.

He'll be pitching in Detroit for the first time this season.

43-year-old Justin Verlander will start against the White Sox on Sunday, who have the youngest lineup in the American League with an average age of 25.8. Verlander made one start this season on March 30 before going on the injured list with hip inflammation (via @cmccosky) pic.twitter.com/MuS92Y5vpt — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) June 16, 2026

Obviously, we can expect this to be a pretty special moment. Despite the Tigers' tough season, we know just how much Verlander has done for this organization, and he's likely to receive a lot of love.

It's also interesting to note that for this occasion, Verlander will be facing the White Sox… who have the youngest roster in the entire American League, hehe.

Verlander made a rehab start yesterday, and everything seems to have gone well. That's why he's been given the green light to return on Sunday, marking his second MLB start of 2026.

Remember that in his first start this season, Verlander allowed five earned runs over three and two-thirds innings. He'll have the chance to lower his sky-high ERA (12.27) in front of his home fans.

Let's see how he's shaping up for his big return to Michigan.

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