John Tortorella will not be returning to Vegas

John Tortorella led the Golden Knights to the Stanley Cup Final.

That wasn't necessarily what anyone expected when he took over for Bruce Cassidy behind the team's bench at the end of last March.

But despite all that, Torts will not be returning to lead the team next season. The team announced this on X.

Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon has announced that John Tortorella will not return to the team's coaching staff following the 2025–26 season. Press release https://t.co/KRK6lB8ZZQ pic.twitter.com/65sGbTZRR2 — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) June 16, 2026

More details to come…