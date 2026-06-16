John Tortorella will not be returning to Vegas

Marc-Olivier Cook
John Tortorella will not be returning to Vegas
Credit: Capture d'écran / X

John Tortorella led the Golden Knights to the Stanley Cup Final.

That wasn't necessarily what anyone expected when he took over for Bruce Cassidy behind the team's bench at the end of last March.

But despite all that, Torts will not be returning to lead the team next season. The team announced this on X.

More details to come…

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