The Hurricanes teased John Tortorella after beating him in the final

Was yesterday's game John Tortorella's last with the Golden Knights?

We all agree that, despite the fact that the coach led his team to within two wins of a Stanley Cup title, the Golden Knights are capable of moving on quickly.

If they want to give the job to their AHL coach, they'll do it.

Whether or not this is the end for Tortorella, we can all agree that the people in Vegas won't forget what he's done for the franchise in just a few short months.

But in Carolina, people aren't forgetting him either. And that's even though they could just mind their own business and celebrate their Stanley Cup victory.

ROD THE BOD pic.twitter.com/Ls3wx6MEo6 — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) June 15, 2026

When John Tortorella said he was going to leave his clothes in Carolina after Game 5 (because he was certain he'd be back for a Game 7), the Hurricanes took note.

And now, seeing that the series won't continue this week, the Hurricanes teased Torts by writing to him on X that they could send his clothes back. They added, however, that it might take a few days since they're busy.

We'll send them to you. Might take a few days, though. A little busy. https://t.co/9iKzCwzdhL — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) June 15, 2026

If the Golden Knights don't retain Tortorella's services, I wonder if another team might reach out to try to sign him.

Keep in mind that right now, the Maple Leafs are among the teams without a coach. Are they waiting to speak with a coach under contract in Vegas, whether it's Bruce Cassidy or John Tortorella?

And even though we know the Oilers are pursuing Mike Babcock, nothing is stopping them from changing their minds if another opportunity arises—or if the negotiations don't yield the desired results.

Stay tuned for updates.

In a nutshell

– Great news.

According to my sources, Quebec native Mitch Giguère will be named head coach of the Greensboro Gargoyles in the ECHL. The Gargoyles are affiliated with the Carolina Hurricanes (NHL) and the Chicago Wolves (AHL). Note that Paul Bissonnette, Keith Yandle, and Ryan… — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) June 15, 2026

– Hmm…

Greater Toronto has the Jays, golf, and the Calder Cup this weekend, all at the same time as the World Cup. What was that story about having to cancel the Formula 1 Grand Prix to host the games? — Sébastien Goulet (@SebGouletTVAS) June 14, 2026

– Well done.

– Absolutely.

Brandon Bussi was incredible coming in to relieve Andersen pic.twitter.com/hwJK18pm0s — BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) June 15, 2026

– Ouch.