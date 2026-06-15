The Blue Jays gave Max Scherzer a large bottle of cognac

Yesterday, the Toronto Blue Jays lost (8-3) to the New York Yankees. The ninth inning proved to be the deciding factor for the visitors.

There are several things worth mentioning regarding the Blue Jays. Here they are.

1. Max Scherzer, on the verge of his 3,500th career strikeout, was presented with a large bottle of cognac by the Blue Jays.

According to Hazel Mae, it was a bottle of Louis XIII. For those unfamiliar with it, just know that it's worth thousands of dollars.

John Schneider, George Springer, and Pete Walker all said a few words to celebrate the achievement.

Scherzer, for his part, reminded his teammates to keep dreaming.

#BlueJays gifted Max Scherzer a bottle of Louis XIII Cognac to commemorate career strikeout #3500. I'm told John Schneider, George Springer, and Pete Walker spoke. Scherzer told his teammates to “dream big!”—when he reached 3,000, he kept setting new goals, hoping to reach 3,500. — Hazel Mae (@thehazelmae) June 14, 2026

In the comments under Hazel Mae's post, many people mention that, in fact, this could be a nice retirement gift for the veteran.

Let's just say we don't think he'll make it to 4,000…

2. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. didn't play in yesterday's game. Just like on Saturday, he had back pain and his manager gave him a rest.

But the good news, as Mitch Bannon reported, is that Vlad is feeling better. If the game had been close, he would have batted in the ninth inning.

3. Andres Gimenez was also out; he was supposed to play but was scratched just before the game. He has a sore wrist, and it bothers him especially when he's batting.

John Schneider said today's rest should do him good. Will he play tomorrow in Boston? We'll see.

Updates from John Schneider postgame:

– Vladdy's back felt better, was going to bat in the

9th– Gimenez's wrist affects him more when batting than when fielding; “a day off should be good” for him–

Sounds like there's a chance Yimi Garcia will join the #BlueJays in Boston, though nothing is certain yet — Mitch Bannon (@MitchBannon) June 14, 2026

4. Yimi Garcia, who pitched Saturday in Buffalo, is nearing a return. It could even happen this week in Boston, where the team will play from Tuesday through Thursday.

If he returns, which pitcher will lose his spot? We'll see in due time.

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