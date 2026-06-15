PHOTOS: Alexander Zharovsky and Ivan Demidov practiced in Brossard this morning

Alexander Zharovksy is in Montreal.

The young man will be spending a few weeks in the city this summer, which is a good thing because he'll be able to get familiar with the Canadiens' facilities.

And he also has the chance to learn a little more about the city.

This morning, the Russian was on the ice at the CN Complex in Brossard… alongside his good friend, Ivan Demidov. My colleague Patrick Guillet was there and saw the two guys hit the ice a little after 11 a.m.

Zharovsky and Demidov were accompanied by Adam Nicholas, who oversaw today's practice.

Francis Bouillon also stopped by to keep an eye on the two guys.

Which makes sense… because seeing the two of them together on the ice was expected, in a way. We know they're good friends off the ice, and we know Demidov wanted to be there to help him settle in better.

It's worth noting that Nicholas led some skating drills and then showed both guys their respective techniques on a tablet. The practice wasn't super intense, but it's good to see that the two players had the chance to get back on the ice and practice together, just as Demidov wanted.

Ivan Demidov on his childhood friend Alexander Zharovsky, who will be staying with him in Montreal this summer: “We will train together, and I will show him around the city.” pic.twitter.com/VcyDWgKQef — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) June 15, 2026

More details to come…