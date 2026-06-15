MLB in Brief: Players Stand United | The White Sox Are a Force to Be Reckoned With

Collective Bargaining Agreement: Players Stand United

That's according to Paul Skenes.

Paul Skenes says MLB players ‘united' in CBA negotiations (Post-Gazette) https://t.co/i6Ff6R7vmr — Mike Mazzeo (@MazzNYC) June 15, 2026

The White Sox are a force to be reckoned with

Winning two out of three games against the Los Angeles Dodgers is no small feat.

The White Sox look increasingly legit after taking two of three from the Dodgers. “This team fights. They've got talent, and they do a lot of good things,” says @Ken_Rosenthal. pic.twitter.com/MbQGSKM7Ju — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) June 15, 2026

Speaking of the Sox, there's power in Chicago.

The only team in baseball with multiple players who have at least 15 HR and 2.5 fWAR: The Chicago White Sox The Southside's left side of the infield has been ELITE pic.twitter.com/4SRaMEeFdT — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) June 15, 2026

Time is running out for the Tigers

The 2026 season is on the line.

If Detroit plans to get back into the hunt this season, it starts right now. Our @clay_snowden2 has more on what the next two weeks will mean for the Tigers' postseason chances:https://t.co/GHC8xozs4A — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) June 15, 2026

The Yankees are dominating

And the American League is weak.

Run Differential | American League 1. Yankees +107

2. Mariners +20

3. White Sox +12

4. Rays +8

5. Rangers +6 No other AL team has a positive differential. pic.twitter.com/2UL3cjPPHv — Yanks Go Yard (@YanksGoYardFS) June 15, 2026

Jackson Chourio is on fire

He's climbing the ranks among MLB hitters.

Jackson Chourio in 13 June games: .414/.453/.845, 7 HR, 18 RBI “When you look at his stats, he's a top-10 hitter in the game. That's what he is.”@Brewers | #MLBCentral pic.twitter.com/wrhn4tgMZz — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) June 15, 2026

Good news for Spencer Strider

No ligament damage.

Spencer Strider's MRI on his right elbow showed no ligament damage, per @mlbbowman. Currently, there are no concerns about needing surgery. — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) June 15, 2026

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