Max Fried continues to improve: keep an eye on the Yankees’ rotation

Max Fried has been injured for a few weeks with the Yankees.

While it's not the end of the world, it's not ideal. After all, no team would say no to having a starter of his caliber.

The good news, however, is that Fried is moving on to the next stage of his recovery. On Saturday, he pitched from the mound.

It was a first for him since his elbow forced him to take a brief stint on the Yankees' injured list.

Injury updates from the #Yankees, including some positive news for Max Fried:https://t.co/XJmemyO5WW pic.twitter.com/lTFhv8Fa6A — MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) June 15, 2026

Recent tests have shown that Fried is doing better. And that means he can reach a new milestone in his recovery.

If things continue to go well for him, rehab games in the minors will be on the horizon.

Note that we shouldn't expect to see him pitch in the Majors in June. And I'd be just as surprised to see him pitch in the Bronx before the All-Star break.

We'll see.

For now, the Yankees have a solid rotation. Cam Schlittler is doing an excellent job, Gerrit Cole continues to settle in, and guys like Carlos Rodon and Will Warren keep getting the job done.

It's tougher for Ryan Weathers, though.

Still, we'll see in due time how the Yankees make room for Fried. After all, things can change quickly over the next few weeks, and more injuries could shift the landscape.

But if everyone stays healthy and Fried returns, Aaron Boone will have his hands full and won't have much to complain about… even if he's missing Aaron Judge. And in a weak American League, that could make all the difference.

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