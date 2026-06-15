Here’s what Demidov plans to do with Zharovsky in Montreal this summer

Ivan Demidov seems to have found his place in Montreal.

Even though many European players are taking advantage of the summer to return home, he's staying in the city to continue training for the upcoming season.

He won't be alone.

In an interview with RG, Demidov explained that Alexander Zharovsky will also be spending part of the summer in Montreal. The two young Russians plan to train together and spend time in the city.

Ivan Demidov will spend the summer in Montreal training with Canadiens prospect Alexander Zharovsky — and could also travel to see Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Read more.https://t.co/SdhQgZgWzq — RG (@TheRGMedia) June 15, 2026

The plan is already set.

The two players will train together, but Demidov also plans to help his compatriot get to know his new home.

“We're going to train together, and I'm going to show him around the city.” – Ivan Demidov

It's clear that the young Montreal star wants to play an important role in Zharovsky's journey—and I love that!

After all, Demidov went through this not too long ago. He himself had to adapt to a new language, a new culture, and all the attention that comes with playing for the Habs.

Clearly, he wants to make the transition easier for his new teammate.

This news won't necessarily surprise Habs fans.

Just a few hours ago, my colleague Marc-Olivier Cook reported that Demidov and Zharovsky had been training together in Brossard.

We now understand that this was likely just a taste of what's to come this summer.

Another statement from Demidov is likely to please fans.

Number 91 confirmed that he will spend the entire offseason in Montreal rather than returning to Russia. According to him, the city offers everything he needs to continue his development.

He even said he loves Montreal, finds the city beautiful, and that the training conditions there are ideal.

Between training sessions, Demidov will also be following the World Cup. He's a huge fan of Cristiano Ronaldo, so he proudly supports Portugal. He's even planning to attend a match featuring the Portuguese national team later in the tournament.

Clearly, the young Russian star already feels right at home in Montreal.

He now wants to make sure Zharovsky feels just as comfortable there as he does.

In a nutshell

– Interesting.

Canadiens RFA: What kind of contracts will Dach, Veleno, Bolduc, and Xhekaj sign? https://t.co/JKqsBFcuZJ — Toutsurlehockey.com (@Toutsurlehockey) June 16, 2026

– Congratulations.

Baby Sway Congrats to Alessandra and Jeremy on welcoming their little one, Briggs! ( : IG @ Alessandra.iacaboni) pic.twitter.com/XRCo7idnuo — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) June 16, 2026

– A warm welcome.