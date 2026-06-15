George Pickens is finally attending the Cowboys’ mandatory minicamp

The Dallas Cowboys can breathe a sigh of relief: their star wide receiver, George Pickens, is officially at the team's training facility to undergo his physical and participate in the mandatory minicamp taking place from Tuesday through Thursday.

His presence puts an end to several days of uncertainty, as the 25-year-old had initially left his participation in doubt. After missing the offseason voluntary activities (OTAs), his potential absence from minicamp had raised questions within the organization and among fans.

Ultimately, Pickens chose to show up, thereby avoiding any conflict with the team. Under his current status, the wide receiver is tied to the Cowboys by a franchise tag worth $27.3 million for one season.

This contract required him to participate in the team's mandatory activities, with significant financial penalties for absence. His presence therefore confirms his minimal commitment to Dallas's summer program, while leaving some long-term uncertainties regarding his future.

Pickens, known for his explosiveness and exceptional athleticism, remains a key piece of the Cowboys' offense. His full integration into the offensive system will be crucial as the team aims for a competitive 2026 season in the NFL.

An expected but strategic presence for the Dallas Cowboys

Although his participation in the minicamp was contractually required, George Pickens' situation remains under close scrutiny. His absence from OTAs had already fueled speculation regarding his motivation and commitment to the Dallas project.

For the Cowboys, this return to supervised training helps stabilize an offensive unit that is heavily relying on its receivers to perform this season. The organization now hopes that Pickens will fully commit to summer training to optimize chemistry with the quarterback and the rest of the offensive unit.

With this mandatory minicamp, Dallas is entering an important phase of its preparation, and the presence of its star player is a positive sign despite contractual uncertainties that could resurface later in the season.

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