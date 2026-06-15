Signing alert for the Broncos

The Denver Broncos have just made an interesting move in the free-agent market by announcing the signing of wide receiver Hakeem Butler.

The former star of the St. Louis Battlehawks in the United Football League (UFL) is thus making his return to the NFL after a stint marked by dominant performances in an alternative league.

At 30 years old, Butler has established himself as one of the most explosive offensive players in the UFL. Last season, he recorded 29 receptions for an impressive total of 641 yards, the best performance in the league. His average of 22.1 yards per catch and 71.2 yards per game attests to his ability to create explosive plays every time he takes the field.

His impact is nothing new. In 2024, Butler had already been named UFL Offensive Player of the Year, cementing his status as a dominant receiver in the league. With his imposing frame—standing 6 feet 5 inches tall and weighing 242 pounds—he poses a physical threat that is difficult for opposing defenses to contain.

However, the player is no stranger to the NFL. He had already made a brief stint with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2024 before continuing his career in the UFL, where he reignited his progression and once again caught the attention of major league teams.

A Return to the NFL for Hakeem Butler After His Dominant Stint in the UFL

This signing represents a new opportunity for Hakeem Butler to establish himself permanently in the NFL. The Broncos hope that his unique profile—combining power, size, and the ability to stretch the field—can add an extra dimension to their passing attack.

As Denver looks to improve its offensive efficiency, the arrival of a receiver capable of stretching the field could play a key role in the team's strategy. Butler now faces the challenge of translating his UFL success into tangible production at the highest level of American football.

It remains to be seen whether he will be able to establish himself on a competitive roster, but his return to the NFL already marks a significant milestone in his professional career.

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