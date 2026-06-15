Already a new quarterback for the Packers?

The Green Bay Packers are gearing up for a crucial offseason, as several roster decisions will need to be made ahead of the 2026 NFL season.

Among the most sensitive issues, the quarterback position is drawing particular attention.

Behind starter Jordan Love, the pecking order already seems to be taking shape. Veteran Tyrod Taylor currently holds the backup quarterback role and appears to be a safe choice to serve as the primary backup. His position within the organization seems firmly established.

The real battle, therefore, is for the third-string quarterback role between Kyle McCord and Kyron Drones. Both young players have promising profiles and could each make a case for a spot on the final roster. However, the Packers will inevitably have to choose between the two options.

According to a recent projection, Kyron Drones appears to have the edge in this internal competition. ClutchPoints reporter Dominik Zawartko believes that his versatile profile could convince the Green Bay organization to give him the job.

Drones stands out in particular for his ability to play in various offensive schemes, including Wildcat-style formations. His potential use in hybrid roles would be a strategic asset for the offensive coordinator.

Kyron Drones in the lead in the race for the QB3 spot

According to the reported analyses, the Packers' coaching staff has already explored various ways to integrate Drones into the offensive system. His versatility and adaptability seem to work in his favor in this tight race for a roster spot.

Green Bay's interest in Drones is nothing new. Ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft, the organization had already shown concrete interest by holding a private workout with him before offering him a contract as an undrafted free agent. This swift process speaks to the team's initial confidence in his potential.

In this context, it would not be surprising to see Kyle McCord lose this internal battle despite his qualities.

As the 2026 season approaches, the Packers are also showing encouraging projections. Some analysts, including ESPN, are predicting around 9.5 wins for the team. A strong finish to the season could even propel Green Bay into the playoffs.

With a talented core and positive momentum, the Packers have what it takes to become a formidable force in the NFL once again—provided they make the right choices at the right time.

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