What if Paul Byron became the Rocket’s next coach?

The Montreal Canadiens are currently searching for a new head coach for their farm team following Pascal Vincent's departure for Seattle.

Over the past few days, several names have been circulating as potential replacements for Vincent in Laval. Daniel Jacob seems to come up frequently in discussions, while Benoit Groulx, Daniel Renaud, Yanick Jean, and Steve Hartley have also been linked to the position.

But now a different idea has been floated.

In the latest episode of the Basu & Godin podcast (around the 21-minute, 30-second mark), Marc Antoine Godin brought up a name few people had considered: Paul Byron.

At first glance, this might seem surprising.

After all, Byron has never coached at the professional or junior level. But the more you think about it… the more intriguing the idea becomes.

Since the end of his playing career, the former forward has been working in the Canadiens' organization in player development. He works closely with the young players, he knows the club's expectations, and he understands the philosophy that Kent Hughes and Jeff Gorton are trying to establish.

It's somewhat reminiscent of Martin St. Louis's path.

Yes, St-Louis had a more impressive resume as a former player, but he, too, arrived with no traditional experience behind a professional bench. His experience came mainly from playing minor league hockey with his kids before making the leap.

Byron, for his part, has already begun building relationships with several prospects in the organization.

But there's an important question.

Does he really want to make that leap?

Because accepting the head coaching position with the Rocket isn't just a promotion. It's also a life-changing move.

Coaching in the American Hockey League demands a huge amount of time: video analysis, travel, staff management, daily development… It often means being away from home.

And Byron is also at a stage in his life where his children are growing up.

Does he prefer to keep a more flexible role in player development so he can be there for his family? Or does he see this opportunity as a stepping stone to a career behind the bench?

That's probably where it all comes down to.

Because on paper, even without head coaching experience, he already checks some of the boxes the Canadiens seem to value: internal culture, youth development, and knowledge of how the organization operates.

Meanwhile, more traditional candidates like Daniel Jacob continue to have the edge thanks to their experience.

But if the Habs really want to think outside the box…

In a nutshell

– Will the Cup be hoisted tonight?

– It's early… but some are already starting to speculate.

It's early, but it already looks like Bichette wants to leave New York! https://t.co/JZCTOyKxaa — Jeremy Filosa (@JeremyFilosa) June 14, 2026

– Okamoto keeps delivering for the Jays!

Kazuma Okamoto is making his bat count again for the Jays and drives in another run in this series pic.twitter.com/MsVDowBiJH — TVA Sports (@TVASports) June 14, 2026

– Germany sets the pace right from the start.