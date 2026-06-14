Vegas must do what no other team has done in five months to win the Cup

Beating the Hurricanes isn't easy. Winning the Stanley Cup is even harder.

To claim the top prize, the Golden Knights will have to win two straight games against the Hurricanes.

Carolina hasn't suffered two consecutive losses in five months. Yes, yes, you read that right. On January 12 and 13, Rod Brind'Amour's team lost two games in a row, and that was the last time they suffered back-to-back defeats.

If Vegas were to come back and win this series, they'd have to beat Carolina in back-to-back games… The Carolina Hurricanes haven't lost back-to-back games since January 12th and 13th pic.twitter.com/mxdiNCuGa1 — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) June 14, 2026

On those days, the Canes were in Detroit and St. Louis and lost by scores of 4-3 (overtime) and 3-0, respectively.

Since then, they've been nearly perfect, posting a record of 40 wins and 13 losses, including the playoffs.

Vegas will therefore face elimination in the next two games. Ahead of Game 6 at home, John Tortorella will make a few changes to his lineup.

William Karlsson, whose face appears on the towels distributed to fans, will be out. He will be replaced by Reilly Smith.

Kaedan Korczak will replace Dylan Coghlan, and Braedan Bowmann—who last played on March 21—will take Keegan Kolesar's spot.

Changes for Vegas: Reilly Smith for Karlsson

Kaedan Korczak for Coghlan

Braeden Bowman for Kolesar…that one is the surprise — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) June 14, 2026

In a nutshell

– It's a done deal.

The Canes are ready for a win (via @321cuekevin) pic.twitter.com/eCfJwHh7jC — BarDown (@BarDown) June 14, 2026

– That's for sure.

The Montreal Canadiens will be looking to improve their team during the off-season, and while prospects and draft picks have been discussed as potential trade assets, defenseman Kaiden Guhle could be a key piece in a potential deal. Would you consider trading Kaiden Guhle this summer?… — The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) June 14, 2026

– Well done.