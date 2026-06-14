The Guardians lose José Ramirez

Yesterday, the Cleveland Guardians defeated the Detroit Tigers 3-1, but they also lost their most important player, who has been placed on the injured list. José Ramirez has fractured his wrist and may undergo surgery to address the injury.

An injury to a key player is never good news, especially when that player is José Ramirez. The veteran has been the heart and soul of the Guardians for years, and his absence could cause his team to slip in the standings.

Fortunately for Stephen Vogt, the American League Central isn't the most competitive division in Major League Baseball, and his team should still do well—at least, that's the hope. As we know, in Cleveland, just as in Milwaukee, the team concept takes precedence, and the other players will need to pull together to make up for the absence of the veteran third baseman.

José Ramírez exited after this at-bat and is diagnosed with a left hamate bone fracture. pic.twitter.com/SifOoYFaKD — Big League Digest (@BigLeagueDigest) June 14, 2026

Before getting injured, Ramírez had played in every game for his team this season.

The Guardians' No. 11 fractured his wrist while diving for a pitch from Tarik Skubal in the fifth inning of the game against the Tigers. This isn't the first time the 33-year-old has fractured his wrist, as he suffered the same type of injury in 2019.

The Guardians also saw Angel Martínez and Chase DeLauter leave yesterday's game due to injuries to his foot and ribs, respectively. A loss that could prove costly for the Central Division leaders.

Currently, the Guardians hold only a half-game lead over the surprising Chicago White Sox in the standings. The White Sox could take advantage of this to build a significant lead over the coming weeks, which will coincide with Ramirez's absence.

Before leaving the game, Ramirez had hit a two-run homer off Skubal (who was back in action), his 18th of the season. In 2026, the veteran hasn't had a season that lives up to his usual standards, but he's still been helping in his own way to keep his team afloat, especially since the start of June.

Players will have to make up for the loss of Ramirez on offense. Travis Bazzana and Brayan Rocchio, among others, will need to step up and contribute a bit more offensively. The two players, along with Kyle Manzardo, made up the Guardians' infield until yesterday.

Stephen Vogt has proven himself to be a manager brimming with resources, and he will undoubtedly find a way to keep his team moving forward in the absence of its leader. However, the team must hope that Martinez and DeLauter do not also end up on the injured list, as that would be a very hard pill to swallow.

Daniel Schneemann took Ramirez's spot at shortstop yesterday and is the most logical candidate to replace him during his absence—at least the only one currently active on the roster. The team might call up a player from its AAA affiliate in Columbus.

PMLB

Mookie Betts is hard on himself. His error ended Yoshinobu Yamamoto's perfect game.

Mookie Betts on the error that broke up Yoshinobu Yamamoto's perfect game bid with two outs in the eighth inning: “Just a routine ground ball that I missed. I'm not making any excuses. I should have made the play.” pic.twitter.com/2lEOLiHgFa — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) June 14, 2026

The Blue Jays reliever is making progress.

Yimi García made another AAA rehab appearance earlier tonight, his second with the Bisons. 1.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 BB, 1 K & 17 pitches (11 strikes) . The biggest takeaway here is García's fastball velocity, which climbed back up to 95-96 mph (97.1 mph max). A good step in the right direction. #BlueJays pic.twitter.com/8cyY7zte0B — Thomas Hall (@Hall_Thomas_) June 14, 2026

Seiya Suzuki injured his knee.

Seiya Suzuki left tonight's game with discomfort in his right knee, the same one that was injured in the World Baseball Classic. pic.twitter.com/OjzpD0I2By — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) June 14, 2026

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