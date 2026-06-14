Right-handed defenseman: Here are the realistic options on the free-agent market

As we know, the Montreal Canadiens have several needs they'll want to address this summer through trades or free-agent signings.

The needs are pretty clear: obviously, they're looking for that elusive second-line center, followed by a right-handed defenseman and a top-six winger.

As for the second-line center, there's already been plenty of discussion, with options like Mason McTavish and Nico Hischier.

However, the topic of a right-handed defenseman has been discussed less, so here are the most interesting and realistic options that might become available to the Habs on the free-agent market.

Obviously, I've decided not to include the most expensive and highly sought-after options: Darren Raddysh, John Carlson, and Rasmus Andersson.

Connor Murphy – 33 years old

According to rumors that had circulated, the Habs had already shown interest in Murphy at the trade deadline.

Ultimately, the right-handed defenseman ended up with the Edmonton Oilers, where he performed admirably to close out the regular season and in the playoffs.

Murphy is a defensively minded defenseman who provides solid stability on a second or third pairing, in addition to bringing physicality with his 6-foot-4, 212-pound frame.

Murphy excels at clearing the net and moving the puck out of his zone—something the Habs lacked this season, especially in the playoffs.

His 17 points in 80 games aren't impressive, but that's not what Murphy brings to the table.

He's a big, tall right-handed defenseman who brings solid consistency to a top-4 pairing.

There will be a lot of interest in the 33-year-old defenseman if he hits unrestricted free agency, but Kent Hughes will certainly be on the case, as the defenseman is expected to ask for around $4-5 million after earning $4.40 million on his last contract.

Vincent Desharnais – 30 years old

The Quebec native would also be a great option for the Habs, though he'd be better suited for a third pairing than as a top-four impact player.

At 6-foot-7 and 225 pounds, Desharnais is there to rattle things up and lay down the law on the ice.

He played 53 games this season with the San Jose Sharks, racking up one goal and six assists, in addition to 68 penalty minutes.

The Habs already have Arber Xhekaj on their roster, who has a similar style, except that he's a left-hander, which could make Desharnais an interesting option.

The 30-year-old defenseman wouldn't cost too much and would be a solid bet for around $2 million.

Jacob Trouba – 32 years old

Perhaps an option that would be too expensive, but he remains a defenseman who would fit well with the Habs' needs: a sturdy right-handed defenseman.

Trouba has served the Anaheim Ducks well, and they will certainly try to re-sign him.

But if they fail to do so, Trouba is a solid option at 6-foot-3 and 212 pounds, as he could log significant minutes in the Habs' top-4.

I wouldn't get too excited about this idea, but it remains an option for now.

Finally, in no particular order, Andrew Peeke, Trevor Van Riemsdyk, and Radko Gudas could become interesting and realistic options if they become free agents.

In a Nutshell

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This is where Montrealer Russ Anber will be inducted into the Boxing Hall of Fame in less than 5 hours. Several big names in boxing are in attendance. Details and interviews coming soon @TVASports @tvanouvelles. pic.twitter.com/1GxGPazQt7 — Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) June 14, 2026

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