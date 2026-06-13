“The CH should consider keeping Samuel Montembeault”

Samuel Montembeault had a dismal 2025–26 season. The Quebec native started the year as the No. 1 goaltender, but his poor performances quickly saw him drop to third in the pecking order.

He was overtaken by Jakub Dobes… and by Jacob Fowler, who could have otherwise benefited from a full season as a starter in Laval.

As a result, many people expect to see Monty traded this summer. After all, a three-way competition for the starting job isn't particularly desirable, and moving on could be the best scenario for everyone.

Except that Arpon Basu, in an article for The Athletic, offered a different perspective on the situation: in his view, the Habs should (seriously) consider keeping Montembeault next year. Because, realistically, if they're going to trade him at a discount anyway, keeping him as insurance wouldn't be a bad idea.

Especially since we know he's capable of being a good teammate (and, above all, not being a distraction) in a third-string goalie role.

Jakub Dobeš spoke to the panel after his AMAZING Game 7 performance “I feel like every game I played this year was kind of like a Game 7… I was playing for my life” Also got a shaving cream pie afterward pic.twitter.com/5TML7tKV3r — NHLonTNT (@NHL_On_TNT) May 4, 2026

Basu notes that Montembeault, in fact, has a real chance to bounce back next year after a difficult season. He put a lot of pressure on himself leading up to the season, and a new approach could help him bounce back.

And in reality, keeping a veteran wouldn't be a bad thing. It would allow Jacob Fowler to gain experience in Laval (even if it means calling him back to take over the starting role in Montreal in case of injury)… and it would give the Habs another option in the event that Jakub Dobes, like many other young goalies before him, ends up hitting a wall next year.

We don't know exactly what the Canadiens' plan is with Montembeault. That said, at $3.15 million for another year, the risk associated with keeping him might not be that high… especially since the club has seen over the past few years that Monty is capable of performing in Montreal. If Kent Hughes believes the Quebec native is capable of bouncing back next year, keeping him is a defensible idea.

Because in a world where Dobes gets injured or hits a wall next year, the club might regret trading Montembeault on the cheap. And that's a factor that needs to be considered.

In brief

– Carter Hart practiced separately today. John Tortorella confirmed, however, that he'll be ready tomorrow.

Carter Hart was with goaltending coach Sean Burke on the second ice and came out to greet his teammates before heading back to the locker room pic.twitter.com/Mvle2Rq8aY — Renaud Lavoie (@RLavoieTVA) June 13, 2026

John Tortorella on Carter Hart: he's ready to go William Karlsson won't play tomorrow — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) June 13, 2026

– Kudos to Ivan Demidov for the great pass.

Habs goal of the day: Alex Newhook vs. Seattle Kraken (Oct. 14, 2025) pic.twitter.com/qs2EIQqF3I — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) June 13, 2026

– Nikolaj Ehlers is ready for tomorrow.