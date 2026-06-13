Rumor Corner: San Jose Reportedly Interested in Auston Matthews

Credit: Although the NHL season isn’t over yet, that hasn’t stopped rumors from swirling throughout the league. And with the draft and the opening of free agency fast approaching, discussions are heating up among team executives. Here are the latest rumors from around the league. The Sharks are reportedly interested in Auston Matthews There are several […]

Although the NHL season isn't over yet, that hasn't stopped rumors from swirling throughout the league.

And with the draft and the opening of free agency fast approaching, discussions are heating up among team executives.

Here are the latest rumors from around the league.

The Sharks are reportedly interested in Auston Matthews

There are several questions surrounding the Maple Leafs, particularly regarding Auston Matthews' future in Toronto.

If the Leafs' captain is unhappy with the direction his team is taking during the offseason, he could ask to be traded to a team where he believes he can win the Stanley Cup sooner.

David Pagnotta discussed Matthews' situation on the Leafs Morning Take show, and while he believes Matthews should be with the Leafs to start next season, if he were to be traded, the Sharks would be very interested in him.

Pagnotta also mentions Minnesota as a potential destination, particularly due to his connection with Bill Guerin, as well as Los Angeles, but, in his view, San Jose is ready to offer a lot for Matthews.

Furthermore, the Sharks have several promising young players who could interest the Leafs if they choose to shift toward a younger roster.

Dallas wants to retain Mavrik Bourque

Mavrik Bourque, who is currently a restricted free agent, was seen as a potential target for a hostile bid.

The Stars, who also need to sign Jason Robertson—another restricted free agent—have just over $10 million in cap space available for next season.

However, according to Elliott Friedman, who discussed the matter on The FAN Hockey Show, the Texas-based team views Bourque as a key part of its future and would not let him go easily in the event of a hostile offer from another team.

Elliotte Friedman: Re Mavrik Bourque's future: There was a time this year I thought that Dallas would be vulnerable to [an offer sheet]…I've heard Dallas has made it very clear that they see Bourque as a big part of their future – FAN Hockey Show (6/11) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) June 13, 2026

After completing his three-year entry-level contract, the center signed a one-year extension worth $950,000 and could see a substantial pay raise, having just tallied 41 points, including 20 goals, in his second full season in Dallas.

However, even if the Stars want to keep Bourque, the fact remains that they are dealing with a complicated salary cap situation, and it could be difficult for them to sign both Bourque and Robertson.

The Devils are reportedly trying to trade Jacob Markstrom

According to Kevin Weekes, although nothing concrete has materialized yet, New Jersey is reportedly gauging other teams' interest in Jacob Markstrom.

Per sources, although a deal isn't imminent, I'm told the @NJDevils

are

gauging market interest from clubs on G Markstrom. #HockeyX

pic.twitter.com/spVTY3AWN9 — Kevin Weekes (@KevinWeekes) June 13, 2026

The goaltender had a rather disappointing season with the Devils, posting a record of 23 wins, 19 losses, and one overtime loss, with a 3.07 goals-against average and a .883 save percentage.

Last November, Markstrom signed a two-year contract extension worth $6 million per year, and at 36, the veteran could potentially serve as a valuable, experienced backup for a team with room on its payroll.

The Devils, for their part, could choose to start the season with Jake Allen and Nico Daws, a 25-year-old goaltender who started only three games last year.

In a nutshell

– Is that the reason?

– Brazil and Morocco tie.

A thrilling draw. #FIFAWorldCup — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 14, 2026

– Solid first half for Wemby.

5 BLOCKS FOR WEMBY AT HALFTIME IN GAME 5! He ties the record for most blocks in any half of an NBA Finals game since 1997-98, joining… Shaquille O'Neal (6/8/2001)

Tim Duncan (6/15/2003)

Ben Wallace (6/14/2005)

Dwight Howard (6/11/2009)

Serge Ibaka (6/5/2019) pic.twitter.com/lwRYKPkv7n — NBA (@NBA) June 14, 2026

– Three straight three-pointers!

3 straight buckets by JALEN BRUNSON He's got 15… New York is on a 10–2 run on ABC! pic.twitter.com/6cNZEFS9Ew — NBA (@NBA) June 14, 2026

– For skateboarding fans.