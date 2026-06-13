MLB in Brief: Addison Barger Makes Progress | Jacob Misiorowski Named MVP
Addison Barger is making progress
He could be playing in the minors next week, if all goes well.
Jacob Misiorowski's sense of humor
His manager called him Forest Gump, and the pitcher posted this:
Shohei Ohtani is back
His knee kept him out of yesterday's game. We should see him pitch on Wednesday.
Spencer Strider on the injured list
A tough blow for Atlanta.
A setback for Giancarlo Stanton
He felt pain while running the bases.
Bo Bichette is playing better
Good news.
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