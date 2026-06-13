MLB in Brief: Addison Barger Makes Progress | Jacob Misiorowski Named MVP

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
MLB in Brief: Addison Barger Makes Progress | Jacob Misiorowski Named MVP
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Addison Barger is making progress

He could be playing in the minors next week, if all goes well.

Jacob Misiorowski's sense of humor

His manager called him Forest Gump, and the pitcher posted this:

Shohei Ohtani is back

His knee kept him out of yesterday's game. We should see him pitch on Wednesday.

Spencer Strider on the injured list

A tough blow for Atlanta.

A setback for Giancarlo Stanton

He felt pain while running the bases.

Bo Bichette is playing better

Good news.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

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