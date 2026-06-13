MLB in Brief: Addison Barger Makes Progress | Jacob Misiorowski Named MVP

Addison Barger is making progress

He could be playing in the minors next week, if all goes well.

Addison Barger has progressed to throwing from 120 feet in Dunedin at the PDC, according to Schneider. He's taking regular batting practice and will move on to hitting off pitching machines in “the next couple of days.” From there, Barger could move to rehab games mid to late next week. #BlueJays — Thomas Hall (@Hall_Thomas_) June 12, 2026

Jacob Misiorowski's sense of humor

His manager called him Forest Gump, and the pitcher posted this:

Shohei Ohtani is back

His knee kept him out of yesterday's game. We should see him pitch on Wednesday.

Shohei Ohtani is back in the Dodgers lineup. — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) June 13, 2026

Spencer Strider on the injured list

A tough blow for Atlanta.

Spencer Strider hits IL after scary velocity dip in big Braves concern: ‘Doesn't look great' https://t.co/X3OmYBb5oq pic.twitter.com/mYZtbWXTS5 — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) June 13, 2026

A setback for Giancarlo Stanton

He felt pain while running the bases.

Giancarlo Stanton felt a tweak/twinge in his calf while running the bases this week, Aaron Boone said. More imaging is possible. Boone had expected Stanton to return early in the upcoming homestand, but that is now in jeopardy. — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) June 13, 2026

Bo Bichette is playing better

Good news.

Bo Bichette is catching fire after a slow start. Can the Mets do the same? https://t.co/yxyOXeRTAs — Will Sammon (@WillSammon) June 13, 2026

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