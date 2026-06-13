Jacob Misiorowski came close to perfection

Exactly one year to the day after making a sensational debut in Major League Baseball, Milwaukee Brewers right-hander Jacob Misiorowski pitched a near-perfect game yesterday against the Philadelphia Phillies.

The 24-year-old was too much for the Phillies' seasoned lineup, which was left with little to no answer. In the end, only Kyle Schwarber managed a bit of success against the Brewers' pitcher, getting a hit off him.

In an easy 6-0 win, Misiorowski allowed just one hit en route to a complete game with 15 strikeouts. Hold on to your hats: the Missouri native threw 58 pitches at over 100 miles per hour during the game. That's crazy!

9 IP

27 batters faced

1 hit

0 runs

0 walks

15 strikeouts Jacob Misiorowski just pitched one of the greatest games EVER https://t.co/ulMyirTP9M pic.twitter.com/y4p6XrYYaV — MLB (@MLB) June 13, 2026

By pitching a complete game using fewer than 100 pitches (95), the Brewers' towering right-hander delivered a Greg Maddux-style outing—the very same pitcher who, back in the day, used to throw complete games without even reaching 100 pitches.

This is definitely the outing of the year in the Majors and one of the best in franchise history—possibly the best. In doing so, the 6-foot-7 giant has given himself an excellent chance to win his first career Cy Young Award. The competition will be fierce between him and Christopher Sanchez (Phillies) in the National League from here on out.

This season, he is 8-2 with a 1.34 ERA in 14 starts.

In the first inning, after striking out the first batter he faced (Schwarber), his fastball hit 104.5 miles per hour. That's the fastest pitch by a starting pitcher since 2008, the year radar was introduced.

The crowd at American Family Field reveled in Jacob Misiorowski's performance, while the Phillies' batters were completely in the dark.

Since the start of this season, every time Misiorowski takes the mound, something special happens. Not only is the velocity of his pitches mind-boggling, but he keeps opposing batters off-balance with disconcerting ease. Rarely has a pitcher dominated so much with so little experience.

Even though he has only one season of 14 starts under his belt (2025), the lanky Brewers pitcher will be in the conversation as the best pitcher in the National League for many years to come. Paul Skenes will have competition, that's for sure.

Misiorowski is one of the main reasons behind his team's success. After a rough start, the Brewers sit atop their division, five games ahead of the St. Louis Cardinals, their closest pursuers. The Brewers' climb up the standings has coincided with the Chicago Cubs losing their grip on the division—a team that has been unrecognizable for several weeks.

By exuding such confidence on the mound, Jacob Misiorowski inspires all his teammates, and the results speak for themselves. The team's record so far is 42-25, the third-best in all of Major League Baseball.

By bringing his strikeout total to 131 yesterday, Misiorowski now holds an 18-strikeout lead over Christopher Sanchez (113), who ranks second in the majors.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.