Rumor Mill: Alex Tuch is looking to earn $10 million per season

Rumors are swirling in the NHL right now, as the Stanley Cup champions are set to be crowned in the coming days.

It's nothing new that there are talks about players who might change teams during the playoffs.

Teams currently out of the playoffs need to take stock of their season and figure out what they're missing for the next round.

There are names that have come up frequently in recent weeks, including Dylan Larkin, Nico Hischier, and others.

In this article, we'll focus on the cases of Alex Tuch, Darnell Nurse, and Mason McTavish—three names that have been the subject of much discussion recently.

Alex Tuch is looking for $10 million per season

The Buffalo Sabres' power forward has once again had a great season, scoring over 30 goals once more.

In addition to his offensive production, he brings a significant physical presence to his team at 6 feet 4 inches tall and nearly 220 pounds.

However, his contract officially expires on July 1, and he could very well test the free-agent market.

According to Rachel Kryshak and Kristen Shelton of ESPN, the Sabres have reportedly offered Tuch a contract in the range of $9 million per season. However, Tuch is reportedly seeking an annual contract worth $10 million.

Rachel Kryshak & Kristen Shilton: The Sabres are believed to have offered Alex Tuch something in the range of $9 million annually, while other sources claim Tuch is looking for as much as $10 million – ESPN (6/10) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) June 12, 2026

Tuch is a very good hockey player who brings a lot to a team. However, for a power forward looking to pocket $10 million per season (if not more), he needs to produce more than 66 points, as he did this season.

At the same time, with the salary cap skyrocketing, I wouldn't be at all surprised if a team shelled out that amount to add him to their roster.

Very few teams would be interested in Darnell Nurse

Another name making headlines these days is Darnell Nurse, who requested a trade as recently as yesterday.

According to Darren Dreger, the Oilers wouldn't receive many offers for their defenseman, who earns $9.5 million per season.

To quote him, the Oilers “would see a cricket emoji,” meaning there would be nothing at all.

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There have been a few recent reports about a possible trade involving Nurse and Morgan Rielly, and Aaron Korolnek (host on TSN 1050) has added to the speculation.

According to him, it would be a perfect swap.

Obviously, with a contract like that, you have to expect the Oilers to receive at least one bad contract in return, or for them to take on some of the salary from his deal. He has four years left at $9.5 million per season.

A trade involving Nurse and Rielly would make a lot of sense to me.

Teams are intrigued by McTavish… but also concerned

Here's a name that's been on everyone's lips for over a year.

Mason McTavish has been the subject of numerous rumors (especially involving the Montreal Canadiens), and his up-and-down 2025-26 season has only amplified those rumors.

However, while several teams seem interested in his services, those same teams are also reportedly concerned.

In fact, they're reportedly wondering why the Ducks are fielding so many calls about him.

That's what Pierre LeBrun mentioned during his appearance on Melnick in the Afternoon.

Pierre LeBrun: Re Mason McTavish/Ducks: I really think there's a chance he gets moved; teams are obviously intrigued…but also concerned…they wanna know why the Ducks are taking so many calls on him – Melnick in the Afternoon (6/10) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) June 12, 2026

In short, the coming weeks will be critical, and we can't wait for the trade market to open so that some of these situations can be resolved.

In a nutshell

– Well.

According to his LinkedIn account, Brandon Bussi worked at Chipotle during the summer of 2020 (H/t @SEisbergWCIV) pic.twitter.com/VcYQhxZvBK — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) June 12, 2026

– To be continued.

David Pagnotta: Re Senators: They want an upgrade over Jordan Spence, and if they move Spence in the process, they won't be too upset about it; it doesn't mean they're actively trying to trade him – Hello Hockey (6/6) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) June 13, 2026

– What a move by the Blue Jays.