RUMOR: Daniel Jacob is a VERY strong candidate to coach the Rocket

The Montreal Canadiens are looking for a new head coach for their farm team.

Pascal Vincent has left the Rocket to join the Seattle Kraken in the National Hockey League, which means he now needs to be replaced.

And according to our colleague Maxime Truman, there are a few names circulating in Laval right now… including one that seems to be more popular than the others.

In fact, from what Max has heard, there are five candidates currently linked to the Rocket: Daniel Jacob, Benoit Groulx, Daniel Renaud, Yanick Jean, and Steve Hartley.

But among them, it's mainly Jacob's name that keeps coming up in discussions. That fits in a bit with what my (other) colleague, Charles-Alexis Brisebois, mentioned in an article earlier this morning…

I'm told that Daniel Jacob is a VERY serious candidate to lead the Laval Rocket. Benoit Groulx, Daniel Renaud, Yanick Jean, and Steve Hartley are all names I've heard since the announcement of Pascal Vincent's departure, while chatting with people in the industry. I'm not saying… — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) June 12, 2026

Daniel Jacob has proven himself in the American Hockey League and is waiting for the opportunity to become head coach. The Montreal organization knows him well, too, since Jacob spent five years behind the Rocket's bench as an assistant coach between 2018 and 2026.

The guy knows the ropes, to put it another way.

But the other candidates mentioned earlier in the article also deserve some recognition.

They've all been successful in the junior leagues… and Groulx's name is probably the most interesting alongside Jacob's because he has professional-level experience.

Groulx has coached the Rochester Americans (2008–2010), the Syracuse Crunch (2016–2023), and Traktor Chelyabinsk (2024–2025) in recent years…

All this to say, then, that there are some intriguing names being mentioned regarding the search for Pascal Vincent's replacement with the Laval Rocket. And we'll see if Jacob, who seems to have a very good reputation in the eyes of the Habs organization, will be able to edge out the others and land the job in Laval…

In a nutshell

– Hmm…

Canada leads 1-0 against the U.S. after 45 minutes. Big decisions ahead for Jesse Marsch in the second half.#CanMNT @RDSca — Olivier Brett (@Olivier_Brett) June 12, 2026

– Really.

#Habs

draft pick 136th overall in 2020.

5th-round pick Jakob Dobes.

Six years later, a good start to his career. 36 wins in 59 games. MORE great news for #Habs

GM Kent Hugues.#NHL — Stormin Norman (@Stormin1Norman) June 12, 2026

– Stay tuned.