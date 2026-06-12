Already a team in the C.J. Abrams derby

With less than two months to go before the Major League Baseball trade deadline, trade talks are already beginning to surface.

And the latest one involves Washington Nationals shortstop C.J. Abrams. According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, at least one team is in the running to acquire the 25-year-old.

It's unclear how willing the Nats are to trade their prospect, but one thing we do know, according to Heyman, is that it wasn't the Bronx Bombers who inquired about Abrams' availability.

But even if a team has already checked on Abrams' availability, it wasn't the Yankees.

Heyman added that the Yankees have confidence in their star prospect George Lombard Jr., and that they are reluctant to trade him because they believe he could be the long-term solution at that position.

If New York isn't interested in Abrams right now, that takes a major player out of the running, since the Yankees have top-tier prospects in their farm system who could pique the interest of Nationals President of Baseball Operations Paul Toboni.

This could open the door for the Toronto Blue Jays, who are in desperate need of offensive reinforcement and, while they certainly have depth in the outfield, are sorely lacking it in the infield.

We have no indication as to which team has contacted the Nationals' representatives, but with a host of teams in the running for the playoffs right now—especially in the American League—it could be just about anyone.

This is definitely one to watch in the coming weeks, because if Abrams ends up in a new place, he could be the best player to do so in 2026.

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