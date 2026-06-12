A big series between the Blue Jays and the Yankees this weekend

The rivalry between the Toronto Blue Jays and the New York Yankees reached a whole new level last year, as the Blue Jays dominated their opponents throughout the season.

The Yankees were so bad against Toronto that it prompted Jays analyst Buck Martinez to mock them during a game.

You know, the Yankees aren't a good team. I don't care about their record. They have a lot of bad pitchers, they make a lot of errors in the field, and they don't run the bases very well. If they don't hit home runs, they don't stand a chance of winning.

This culminated in the Division Series between the two rivals, when the Jays outscored the Yankees 34-19, with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. smoking cigars at Yankee Stadium and also mocking the Bronx team alongside David Ortiz.

A year later (in terms of seasons), however, things are different—at least for now. And the Yankees want to keep it that way.

And it starts with the matchup against the Jays this weekend at Rogers Centre. Winning this series in the Queen City could go a long way toward banishing those 2025 ghosts—and, in doing so, widen the gap in the standings between the two teams in the American League East.

Ryan Weathers, Cam Schlittler—a serious Cy Young Award contender—and Will Warren will take the mound for the Yankees this weekend. As for the Jays, no starting pitcher has been announced yet.

This season, the Yankees' pitchers have a 3.27 ERA, the best in the American League and second-best overall in Major League Baseball. That's likely where the series will be decided.

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