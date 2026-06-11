Red Sox: Garrett Crochet’s situation is more uncertain than ever

Nothing is going right for the Boston Red Sox in 2026, across every aspect of the Massachusetts-based organization. Take, for example, the situation with ace pitcher Garrett Crochet.

Unfortunately, Captain Crochet hasn't been able to pitch in a game since April 25. So far, that's a shame, but it happens even to the best, and there's nothing we can do about it.

However, for now, there's no way of knowing when his next start will be. And just yesterday (Wednesday), negative news broke regarding the left-hander.

Pete Abraham of the Boston Globe reported that Hooker's health issues were “much worse” than the team initially thought. The reporter then included a quote from the left-hander stating that he has “no idea” when he'll be able to take the mound again for the Red Sox.

But that's not all. Want some confusion? Here you go.

Christopher Smith of MassLive.com followed up and reported that the Sox's head of baseball operations, Craig Breslow, said he understood that Crochet was making “good progress” in his rehab and that there was nothing new regarding the severity of the injury itself.

Breslow responded saying, “My understanding is that like Chad said, Garrett continues to make good progress with the lat strain.”

I then asked – so there's nothing new in terms of severity? And he replied, “Correct” https://t.co/jjUwcUHKCA — Christopher Smith (@SmittyOnMLB) June 11, 2026

On one hand, a well-informed source reports that the injury is worse than the team initially anticipated, and Crochet adds that he doesn't know when he'll be able to return to play. On the other hand, Breslow suggests that his understanding is that he's making progress and that there's nothing new.

We won't know right away who is telling the truth, as the 26-year-old isn't close to returning to the mound, but this situation adds another layer to a season to forget in Boston and to deep organizational problems.

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