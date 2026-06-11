Pascal Vincent: “When I left Columbus, I started questioning my life choices”

Pascal Vincent served as head coach of the Columbus Blue Jackets during the 2023–2024 season. And it didn't go well.

As you may recall, he was brought in to replace Mike Babcock following the scandal that resulted in the veteran not coaching a single game in Ohio.

Vincent didn't have time to settle in properly and lost his job in 2024.

By his own admission, everything that could go wrong did go wrong. It was a very difficult year, and it even led him to question his life choices once he left the organization.

That's what he told Tony Marinaro, who interviewed him for The Sick Podcast on the sidelines of his new position as an assistant coach with the Seattle Kraken.

Pascal Vincent Reflects On His Time With The Rocket | The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro ft.@PascalVincent71 June 11, 2026 https://t.co/zlzbXCl9Dk — Tony Marinaro (@TonyMarinaro) June 12, 2026

The 2023–2024 season was so difficult that Vincent even questioned his desire to remain a coach.

It was ultimately by being hired by the Rocket—a team within the Canadiens' extended family and a team based in his hometown—that he rediscovered his passion.

But before taking the job in Laval, he confirms that he came close to moving on.

The joy of leading a team in Laval (a place he didn't want to leave at any cost—he would have stayed if the right opportunity hadn't come up in the NHL) made a difference. And now, he's ready for the next chapter of his career.

Extension

Neil Glasburg, his agent, put him in touch with Lane Lambert, who is also one of his clients. That's how the connection between the two men was made.

The importance of connections…