Pascal Vincent opens up about his departure from the Rocket

The big news of the day for the Montreal Canadiens is Pascal Vincent's departure from the Laval Rocket.

Vincent did an excellent job with the Rocket. There's no denying that.

However, it was bound to happen someday, because like all hockey players, the dream is to make it to the NHL, and for a coach, it's obviously to be a head coach in the NHL.

In short, Vincent has moved a step closer to his goal by joining the Seattle Kraken as an assistant coach.

In a recent article published by TVA Sports, Pascal Vincent opened up about his departure from the Rocket.

He made a decision that turned out to be harder than one might think https://t.co/6V8EPnZOYA — TVA Sports (@TVASports) June 11, 2026

It was obviously difficult for him to leave Laval, where his family lives, and to leave the Canadiens organization and its passionate fans. However, the opportunity he had been waiting for arrived, and he jumped at it.

“It happened relatively quickly, but it wasn't an easy decision for me to leave our home in Laval, the Canadiens organization.” – Pascal Vincent

The former Rocket head coach has moved on to the next chapter in his life, and he didn't just accept a job that interested him: he also wanted to join an organization that shared his vision.

And the Kraken apparently checked all his boxes.

Furthermore, Vincent stated in this interview during the JiC show that he had already spoken with Lane Lambert last summer regarding this position. The timing wasn't right, however, even though that initial contact allowed them to get to know each other.

Vincent will be involved in a bit of everything in Seattle as Lambert's right-hand man.

“I'll be the first assistant, if I can put it that way. So I'll be doing a bit of everything—helping the coaches in charge of special teams, working with the forwards, developing an offensive plan.” – Pascal Vincent

He also mentioned that there simply wasn't a place for him with the big club in Montreal.

Now, they'll have to look for a replacement for Vincent as the Rocket's head coach. Sylvain Favreau's name has been mentioned in the past and is still being mentioned, according to Tony Marinaro.

“I'm not close to any of these guys, but based on the information I've gathered, I have a slight preference for Sylvain Favreau” https://t.co/ixi8bZuuOT — TVA Sports (@TVASports) June 11, 2026

Favreau had an interview two years ago—maybe the Habs will take another look at him now that Vincent is gone?

In a nutshell

– Well.

French rapper Orelsan is currently wearing a Canadiens jersey tonight at the Bell Centre. The Frenchman is, of course, sporting Alexandre Texier's #85 jersey. pic.twitter.com/neB8Jxf9eX — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) June 12, 2026

– He could be an interesting target for the Habs.

– We're already preparing for a new expansion.

NHL general managers are preparing for a potential expansion https://t.co/9xUXhGZLHJ — Toutsurlehockey.com (@Toutsurlehockey) June 11, 2026

– Not good…

Jesse Puljujärvi has reportedly LOST his World Championship gold medal just over a week after winning it Citizens are being asked to check karaoke bars around Helsinki, as Jesse is offering a reward for the medal's return (via @urheilucast) pic.twitter.com/aqgwNcr6Ub — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) June 10, 2026

– To be continued.