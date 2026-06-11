Here’s why Zach Hyman is pushing hard for Mike Babcock in Edmonton

Let's recap the situation.

The Edmonton Oilers collapsed in 2025–2026. This prompted Connor McDavid to say that the team hadn't been good enough and that change was needed.

So the head coach was fired, despite two consecutive appearances in the finals in 2024 and 2025… and despite the fact that his contract extension hadn't even taken effect yet.

Then, the Oilers had a good idea: talk to Bruce Cassidy, an accomplished coach. But Vegas doesn't want to let that happen.

And that's why the Oilers' Plan B (not Plan Z, mind you) is to do everything they can to bring in the overrated Mike Babcock to “bring some seriousness back” to town.

The guy isn't even hired yet (who knows if it'll actually happen), and already, the negative comments are pouring in. The Oilers are getting called every name in the book.

An investigation to dig up old skeletons from 2023 (which were buried for good before the taste of power drove Babcock back into the public eye) has been launched. And it could be a long one…

There's no timeline on how quickly this can be carried out. The Oilers are aware of this. Players involved, etc., in 2023 will have to be interviewed. If Babcock were to back out at this stage, a league source says there would be no reason to investigate. https://t.co/fTGfMh3iGW — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) June 10, 2026

Is Babcock, who hasn't coached an NHL game since the 2010s (and before the pandemic), really worth it? If in a few weeks the investigation shows he can't coach the Oilers, they'll be in trouble.

Finding a replacement for Babcock at the last minute wouldn't give another coach a real chance to truly prove himself. Just ask Pascal Vincent…

So why, in all this, are the Oilers' veterans pushing for Babcock? It seems to me that's the question.

As Renaud Lavoie mentioned this morning (BPM Sports) and as Darren Dreger also touched on, Zach Hyman is one of the players pushing pretty hard for the coach.

Darren Dreger: Re Oilers: Zach Hyman is one of the loudest voices in support of Mike Babcock in this process – Morning Show/McKenna & Starr (6/10) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) June 11, 2026

The two men met in Toronto… and Lavoie mentions that one of Babcock's children is employed by a company owned by Hyman. Oh boy, you say?

We don't know what Babcock did in 2023 (not 30 years ago, mind you) to never coach a single game in Columbus. But my goodness, none of this seems worth it! Especially when other good candidates are available…

in a nutshell

– That's a good point. Do the Blue Jackets' young players want to go through that again?

Imagine you're Adam Fantilli. You're 21, having a great offseason. And then the NHL is like, “Hey, can you make some time for us to talk about Mike Babcock because he's trying to get another head-coaching job?” I'd cry. — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) June 10, 2026

– Note.

According to my sources, the CAQ government is considering raising the accommodation tax to renovate the Olympic Stadium, as well as the IGA Stadium and the Palais des Congrès. Currently, this tax—paid mainly by visiting foreigners… — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) June 11, 2026

– Historic comeback by the Knicks.

THE KNICKS STORM BACK FROM 29 DOWN THE LARGEST COMEBACK IN NBA FINALS HISTORY HAS NEW YORK ONE WIN AWAY! pic.twitter.com/oOC7OKr3gq — ESPN (@espn) June 11, 2026

– Check it out.