Brendan Gallagher: His camp is “very satisfied” with how his case has been handled

Brendan Gallagher is still a member of the Montreal Canadiens organization.

But… maybe not for much longer.

A trade is expected to happen at some point after he said he wanted to move on during his end-of-season review. And clearly, things are moving forward.

Things are moving forward because, according to information from Nicolas Cloutier (TVA Sports), Gally's camp is pleased with how Kent Hughes is handling the situation.

There are rumors about the veteran and the Canucks… and one has to wonder if there have already been in-depth discussions between Hughes and Ryan Johnson, the new GM in Vancouver.

Gallagher's representatives say they are very satisfied with how the Canadiens have handled this matter since the player announced his departure to the media. – Nicolas Cloutier

At least Gallagher seems happy to see that things are being handled the right way.

Gallagher's case has reportedly reached “second base,” but it's not yet clear when he'll reach home plate. Here are the options on the table https://t.co/dgQ0YiWQpO — Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) June 11, 2026

There's no guarantee that Gallagher will be wearing a Canucks jersey for the first game of the 2026–27 season.

According to Nicolas Cloutier, Gerry Johansson (the player's agent) is working with Kent Hughes to find him a new team… and we know the Canadiens' goal is to send him somewhere where he can make an impact with his new team.

And ultimately, hearing Gally's camp say he's happy with how the situation is being handled is also a positive in itself for the Habs' GM.

Other players could take notes seeing that in Montreal, they want to do things the right way. Which isn't necessarily the case everywhere else in the National Hockey League… #Vegas

It remains to be seen, now, how the Gallagher situation will play out. But clearly, it looks like a good sign for him.

In a nutshell

– Oh yeah?

Marchese on the Fan Hockey Show says Alex Tuch would be a good fit for Chicago if he hits the market; Friedman responds: “I think that's a good guess; I think Chicago would be interested in Jason Robertson too if he ever became available or if Dallas didn't think they could pull it off” — NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) June 11, 2026

– Wow.

Brandon Bussi is looking to become the first goaltender in NHL history to make his first two career postseason starts in the #StanleyCup Final and win both, which would also see him climb up the all-time list on Thursday. Watch at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, @Sportsnet, CBC, @TVASports pic.twitter.com/g2w0YSylWw — NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) June 11, 2026

– He was solid against the Habs.

Benny in the playoffs = beast mode Watch more highlights → https://t.co/2n8dqYX3Wb pic.twitter.com/XUePvzkRKJ — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) June 11, 2026

– Great story.