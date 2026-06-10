Passion MLB – The Podcast, Episode 110

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Passion MLB – The Podcast, Episode 110
Credit: PMLB

In the latest episode of the Passion MLB podcast, Charles-Alexis Brisebois and Sébastien Berrouard chatted about the Blue Jays' injured players, Aaron Judge, Olympic Stadium, and the Red Sox.

Enjoy the episode.

We'd like to remind you that anyone who wants to listen to us live can do so every Wednesday at 8 p.m. on Facebook, X, and YouTube. We record live to answer everyone's questions.

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