Oilers: “Explain to me why Bob Hartley isn’t in the running”

The Mike Babcock situation continues to be the talk of the town.

We know the Players' Association has concerns about the possibility of the veteran coach becoming the Oilers' head coach in the coming days.

Because yes, that's where we're headed.

Several players have grievances against the head coach, and the fact that the NHL is officially investigating him means the Oilers are serious about hiring him.

This is a great way to cast a shadow over the spectacular Stanley Cup Final currently underway.

The NHL is moving ahead with its investigation into Mike Babcock and events in Columbus as requested by the NHLPA. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) June 10, 2026

It's understandable that the Oilers want an experienced coach to guide the organization through a period that doesn't exactly look easy in Alberta.

But was Babcock the only option? No, of course not.

On that note, Renaud Lavoie, appearing on Nicolas St-Pierre's show, wondered why Bob Hartley wasn't in the conversation if the Oilers were looking for experience.

The clip was shared on the social media accounts of “Dans le vestiaire avec Nicolas St-Pierre”:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dans le vestiaire avec Nicolas St-Pierre (@dlvsports)

We can all agree that Hartley has a ton of experience behind the bench. And unlike Babcock, he hasn't gone seven years without coaching at the pro level.

In recent weeks, he's been winning in the KHL.

Hartley is a winner wherever he goes (he even managed to turn around the Latvian program) and has already won the Stanley Cup and the Jack Adams Trophy.

And even though he's announced his retirement, let's just say we have no doubt he'd be eager to coach the Oilers. It's the kind of challenge made for him, when you think about it.

In a nutshell

– Assuming he isn't traded by then, I suppose.

I can confirm that Alexander Zharovsky will be attending the Habs' development camp in July. https://t.co/SCGKU1La5Y — Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) June 10, 2026

– Interesting.

The Blue Jays' offense almost ruined the party. https://t.co/DEIHP8FTSK https://t.co/ea8iM129sH — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) June 10, 2026

– Stability for Steve Ott.

Steve Ott has signed a two-year contract extension as head coach of the @ThunderbirdsAHL. https://t.co/tgXnbM3ZdG — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) June 10, 2026

– Nice message.