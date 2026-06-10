David Reinbacher could be the game-changer; the Mike Babcock and Cayden Primeau situation in the finals

The Canadiens have several needs to address ahead of next season.

Among them? Adding some depth, providing a second top-tier center for the top-6 wingers who don't play with Nick Suzuki, and adding a right-handed defenseman.

Nothing new under the sun.

In theory, the Canadiens have solutions within the organization, but it's safe to assume that won't be enough to make a difference in 2026-2027. Florian Xhekaj, for example, won't single-handedly change the Habs' identity…

Michael Hage (who, in my book, wouldn't necessarily be ready to fill the second-line center role right now) will remain in college in '26-'27…

And defensively?

On paper, the right-handed defenseman who was drafted fifth overall three years ago (David Reinbacher) could solve a lot of problems. Grant McCagg seems to believe so.

How much do you think it will cost them to land David Reinbacher? — Grant McCagg (@grantmccagg) June 10, 2026

The problem? It's that we don't know if his health will allow the Habs to rely on him. Actually, we do know…

I expect to see the Habs give him a shot at camp. Because if he could play with Lane Hutson or Mike Matheson, it would be easier for everyone.

The Mike Babcock Case

Currently, our understanding is that the Oilers are about to notify the NHL of their intention to sign Mike Babcock to become the team's head coach.

And from there, an investigation should be conducted to see if he can return.

But since the Edmonton club's intentions are pretty well known, a wave of discontent is sweeping through the NHL. It's no surprise: Babcock is such a controversial figure…

Antoine Roussel is among those who can't believe it.

A return to the NHL for the coach? | “We don't coach with a hammer anymore!” Antoine Roussel slams Mike Babcock https://t.co/Zr38ZgcD2n — 98.5 Sports (@985Sports) June 10, 2026

But it's especially Mike Commodore—who didn't exactly enjoy playing for the coach back in the day—who has something that absolutely needs to be mentioned.

Basically, he points out that Babcock isn't stupid and that he'll treat players like Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl with respect. But it's the less important people in the organization who will suffer the consequences…

Mike Commodore on @JasonGregor's show: “Mike Babcock's not an idiot. Connor and Leon are going to get treated like gold. It's the 3rd and 4th liners, the 5th through 7th defensemen, the rookies, the arena staff—it's people like that who are going to be abused.” pic.twitter.com/mmmAjnAfOd — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) June 9, 2026

News on Cayden Primeau

Fans of the Canadiens and the Laval Rocket know what Cayden Primeau is capable of in the playoffs, in the AHL. In 2022, he led the Rocket to the brink of the finals.

But now, in 2026, in Chicago, history is repeating itself.

In fact, Primeau started the first 14 games of his team's playoff run. He got injured last Friday during Game 5 against Colorado, and his backup won Games 6 and 7 to lead the Wolves to the finals.

Will Primeau be able to play in the finals? Who knows. But I imagine his team, which begins its series on Friday, is eager to get some answers on that front.

It's worth noting that the website Habsolument Fan reports there's a possibility Primeau could head to Russia for next season.

But nothing has been confirmed.

BREAKING #SoundTheSiren goaltender Cayden Primeau rumored to be heading to the KHL. — Hockey News Hub (@HockeyNewsHub) June 8, 2026

In brief

– He is Manon Rhéaume's brother.

The Toronto Sceptres are hiring Pascal Rhéaume as their new head coach, the team has announced. Rhéaume was most recently an assistant coach with the AHL's Bridgeport Islanders and played nine seasons in the NHL from 1997 to 2006. pic.twitter.com/1GcqiqMuLS — TSN (@TSN_Sports) June 10, 2026

– Interesting.

Just announced: Alanis Morissette will perform the Canadian national anthem before Friday's World Cup match in Toronto. — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) June 10, 2026

– Ugh.