Frederik Andersen didn’t play because he needed a break

The Hurricanes' goaltending situation has been the talk of the town in recent days.

People were wondering whether the Carolina team would go back to Frederik Andersen (who started every game in the playoffs) or if Brandon Bussi would be in net.

In the end, not only did Bussi (who finished Game 3) get the start, but Andersen wasn't even the backup.

“I can't believe you guys just did that to me on TV” Brandon Bussi got emotional after being surprised with footage of his parents watching him play (@sportsnet) pic.twitter.com/z6yBV0spLH — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) June 10, 2026

After the game (which ended in a win for the Hurricanes, tying the series at 2-2), Rod Brind'Amour was asked to comment on the situation.

And speaking to the media, he said his star player needed a complete break.

Brind'Amour: In conversation with our goalie coach, Andersen needed a break. To give him that break, he needed the entire night off. — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) June 10, 2026

People quickly thought of Claude Lemieux. Did losing his agent just days into the playoffs (against the Canadiens) mean he's got too much on his plate right now?

It's possible.

But it's also worth noting that Renaud Lavoie, as he tweeted, mentioned that yesterday, while the Canes weren't practicing, he took to the ice for five minutes.

He tested his neck and left without facing a single shot. Is it possible that his neck also needs a break?

Frederik Andersen isn't even the backup tonight. He's injured. Here's why https://t.co/24Dm13hYPv — Renaud Lavoie (@RLavoieTVA) June 9, 2026

Did the NHL do enough to protect its player when he took a hit during Game #3? Will the goalie be able to return to the net tomorrow night? These are the questions being asked.

But whatever the issue is with Andersen, let's hope he gets better soon.

In a nutshell

– To be continued.

The former Red Sox prospect excelled yesterday. https://t.co/ljglqMiKt7 https://t.co/q0FUkh3TVP — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) June 10, 2026

– The playoffs are stressful.

Definitely an understandable take from Rod Brind'Amour pic.twitter.com/5MMaNxgNSa — BarDown (@BarDown) June 10, 2026

– The Alouettes believe in themselves.

Listen: Jason Maas: This Alouettes Team Has STRONG BELIEF! https://t.co/Sx2NMEBgdV — TSN 690 Montreal (@TSN690) June 10, 2026

– Alex Tuch on his departure?