Frederik Andersen didn’t play because he needed a break

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Frederik Andersen didn’t play because he needed a break
Credit: Capture d'écran Twitter

The Hurricanes' goaltending situation has been the talk of the town in recent days.

People were wondering whether the Carolina team would go back to Frederik Andersen (who started every game in the playoffs) or if Brandon Bussi would be in net.

In the end, not only did Bussi (who finished Game 3) get the start, but Andersen wasn't even the backup.

After the game (which ended in a win for the Hurricanes, tying the series at 2-2), Rod Brind'Amour was asked to comment on the situation.

And speaking to the media, he said his star player needed a complete break.

People quickly thought of Claude Lemieux. Did losing his agent just days into the playoffs (against the Canadiens) mean he's got too much on his plate right now?

It's possible.

But it's also worth noting that Renaud Lavoie, as he tweeted, mentioned that yesterday, while the Canes weren't practicing, he took to the ice for five minutes.

He tested his neck and left without facing a single shot. Is it possible that his neck also needs a break?

Did the NHL do enough to protect its player when he took a hit during Game #3? Will the goalie be able to return to the net tomorrow night? These are the questions being asked.

But whatever the issue is with Andersen, let's hope he gets better soon.


In a nutshell

– To be continued.

– The playoffs are stressful.

– The Alouettes believe in themselves.

– Alex Tuch on his departure?

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