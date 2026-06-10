Mike Babcock: It wasn’t the photo scandal that cost him his job in Columbus

When Mike Babcock resigned as head coach of the Columbus Blue Jackets in September 2023, all media attention was focused on the “photo scandal.”

At the time, the former Maple Leafs coach had asked several players to show him personal photos on their cell phones during one-on-one meetings.

According to some accounts, he simply wanted to get to know his players better. Some took it in stride: Boone Jenner and Johnny Gaudreau even publicly stated that they hadn't been uncomfortable with the request. Except that it didn't go over well with the public…

That said, according to new information reported by Frank Seravalli, it wasn't just the photo incident that led to his departure.

Frank Seravalli claims that the NHLPA gathered additional allegations deemed “significant” during its 2023 investigation.

These details were reportedly presented to the NHL before Babcock's resignation but were never made public. Interesting…

Furthermore, sources indicate that asking players to view photos is NOT what ultimately resulted in Babcock's resignation. It was the subsequent (unknown) allegation reported below that cost Babcock his job in #CBJ. https://t.co/TI9HRTVUZa — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) June 10, 2026

This clarification is still important, since for nearly three years, many believed that the controversy surrounding cell phones was the sole reason behind his departure.

But clearly, that's not the case based on what Seravalli reported today. The question I'm asking myself is this:

Does this partly explain why the Oilers' star players loved the idea of hiring Mike Babcock?

It makes you wonder, after all, if the Oilers players were even aware of this news. It's as if they've completely forgotten the cell phone story and are putting all that aside because they want to win in Edmonton… and it's clear that the rumors surrounding his hiring aren't universally welcomed in Alberta.

But whatever.

The Oilers have every right to do whatever they want… right? Especially given that they need to keep Connor McDavid happy.

And if the captain wants Babcock as coach, maybe management doesn't have much of a choice either…

In a nutshell

– 100%!

Every major sports organization should have team logos on the or .

Brand identity, awareness, affinity, team pride for players, staff, and fans. It shows internally and externally that “We mean business.” #HockeyX

pic.twitter.com/9rhgdKgPuQ — Kevin Weekes (@KevinWeekes) June 10, 2026

– Big news at Victoire.

Well, she is the only player to have won the Walter Cup three times #GoVictoire #PWHL https://t.co/TGikXIb9tX — Karine Hains (@KarineHains) June 10, 2026

– Uh…