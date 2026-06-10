Mike Babcock in Edmonton: The players “loved” the idea

Mike Babcock's situation hasn't gone unnoticed in the NHL.

The head coach hasn't necessarily been given the green light to return yet after what happened in Columbus, but the Oilers still have their sights set on him.

And today, Georges Laraque (who has sources in Edmonton) provided more details on the story.

Georges was on the air with BPM Sports and mentioned that it was the players who approved the decision. The Oilers' management met with their group of leaders, and the players were interested in the idea of having Babcock as coach because we're talking about a guy who has had success in his… colorful career.

But it goes even further than that… because Laraque mentions that the guys loved the idea:

It's the players' decision […] They loved that concept. – Georges Laraque

Does that surprise you?

Me… it doesn't really surprise me.

Because the fact is, Mike Babcock is one of the best coaches in National Hockey League history (even if he has his ways). He knows how to win, and in Edmonton, that's the ultimate goal.

Connor McDavid (whom the Oilers need to convince to sign his next contract) and his teammates want to lift the Stanley Cup. They need to be surrounded by the right people for that to happen… but they also need someone behind the bench who can push them to achieve that goal.

And the players seem to think Babcock has what it takes to make that happen. We're seeing what's going on with the Golden Knights and John Tortorella…

If that's indeed the case, it makes the decision much easier for management in Edmonton. Knowing they have the players' approval, the choice becomes even more obvious… even if it might not go over as well with the media given Babcock's history.

But at this point, if he's capable of leading them to the promised land, is anyone really going to complain? That's what they seem to be thinking in Edmonton…

In a nutshell

– Oh yeah?

QMJHL and OHL teams will face off 8 times next yearhttps://t.co/zRR6qsEyRD — RDS (@RDSca) June 10, 2026

– He's having a sensational playoff run.

Mitch Marner's 29 points through the 2026 #StanleyCupPlayoffs rank 16th among all players since 2000. Is he a lock for the Conn Smythe Award? pic.twitter.com/OP0v1Z9PAm — BarDown (@BarDown) June 10, 2026

– Interesting.

Jordan Staal and Brandon Bussi both had standout performances in Game 4 to help the @Canes tie the series. More on the NHL EDGE stats behind their performances: https://t.co/Y9mNLHXjrc pic.twitter.com/nwIy6FuJ5w — NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) June 10, 2026

– Magnificent.