Alexander Zharovsky will attend the Canadiens’ training camp

Last year, right after being selected in the draft, Alexander Zharovsky was unable to attend the Canadiens' training camp in Brossard.

Why? It was a work visa issue.

But this year, it seemed likely that the young man would be able to attend, given that he had more time to prepare accordingly.

And that will indeed be the case.

Nicolas Cloutier (TVA Sports) has confirmed that the young man will be at the Canadiens' development camp, which traditionally takes place in Brossard shortly after the draft.

I can confirm that Alexander Zharovsky will be attending the Habs' development camp in July. https://t.co/SCGKU1La5Y — Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) June 10, 2026

Rookie training sessions in Brossard are open to the public.

Of course, seeing Zharovsky at camp comes as no surprise. Why? Because we've known for weeks that the Russian would be spending part of his summer here.

In fact, Zharovsky is already in town. And aside from a short trip to Florida from June 20 to 24, he'll be here for over a month, skating with Ivan Demidov during the offseason.

He'll eventually have to return to the KHL for his club's training camp.

Note, however, that we shouldn't jump to the conclusion that Zharovsky won't be traded just because he's spending time here. If the Habs need to include him in a trade to get what they want, they'll do it… even if Zharovsky has chosen to spend time here this summer.

However, we believe that Kent Hughes would like to be able to bring in reinforcements without sacrificing the Russian in the process.

In a nutshell

– Um…

– Who will request a trade?

Elliotte Friedman: Re Dylan Larkin trade request: I don't think this is the last one we're going to get this offseason; I've been working on some others – FAN Hockey Show (6/8) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) June 9, 2026

– Story to watch.