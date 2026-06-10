Following Carter Hart, Dillon Dubé could also make his way back to the NHL

Last year, the five players from Team Canada Junior who had been charged under the circumstances we're all familiar with were found not guilty. You knew that.

Since December, they've been allowed to play in the NHL again.

Of the group, only Carter Hart is in the NHL. He's even two wins away from leading the Golden Knights to a Stanley Cup victory over the Hurricanes. The series is tied 2-2.

But what about the others?

Michael McLeod, after seeing the Hurricanes toy with the idea of signing him (and Carter Hart as well), signed with the KHL. Alex Formenton, meanwhile, went to play in Switzerland.

But the other two players spent the season in the AHL. Cal Foote is in the AHL Finals (in the shadows, it seems) with the Chicago Wolves, and Dillon Dubé was in Springfield, home of the Blues' farm team.

After earning an AHL tryout contract for the 2025-2026 season, Dubé could very well sign with the Blues this time around. According to an article by Jeremy Rutherford, who writes for The Athletic, the Blues are considering it, and it's even likely to happen.

It's worth noting that this isn't the first time this theory has been raised. Andy Strickland mentioned the possibility on social media last month.

So the plan doesn't seem to have changed.

27-year-old Dillon Dubé has made quite the impression on the #stlblues, who gave him an opportunity this season. He's formed a great connection with Steve Ott, scoring 20 goals and 37 points in 46 games. Plus 5 points in 7 playoff games, including last night's series-clinching overtime goal against… — Andy Strickland (@andystrickland) May 8, 2026

If that's the case, that would make two out of five players in the NHL next year—or even three, if Foote also had interest from NHL teams.

If Hart wins the Stanley Cup and two of his 2018 teammates find jobs, there will be a wave of anger.

In a nutshell

– Bill Daly as commissioner?

Elliotte Friedman: On Gary Bettman's future: They're definitely talking about a succession plan; I don't think he's going away any time soon, but I do think that they're talking about what it's gonna look like; I think he wants Bill Daly to take over – Oilers Now (6/2) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) June 10, 2026

– Stay tuned.

The #CFMTL will resume training tomorrow at the Nutrilait Centre. It will be interesting to see if the extension of Philippe Eullaffroy's contract is announced before 11:00 a.m. tomorrow morning. Owen Graham-Roache, Aleksandr Guboglo, Dagur Dan Thorhallsson, Efrain Morales, and Olger… — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) June 10, 2026

– Interesting.