Mason McTavish: Two teams that could hurt the Habs’ chances

Mason McTavish is an intriguing prospect for teams looking to strengthen their center position this summer.

Quality centers won't be in short supply on the market, which makes McTavish even more attractive right now.

And inevitably, his name has come up in a few trade rumors in Montreal… because he would fill a certain need in the city.

But there are other clubs, too, that will be active in the race for the young Ducks forward. Among them?

Jimmy Murphy (Sick Podcast) mentions in an article that we shouldn't forget the Boston Bruins in the McTavish race. The Bruins also need to improve at center… and the idea of acquiring a young player like McTavish to secure the team's future at center is gaining traction in Boston right now.

But that's not all.

Because according to David Pagnotta (Leafs Morning Take), the Blues also seem to be ones to watch because they've had discussions with the Ducks in the past about Colton Parayko.

McTavish could certainly become the centerpiece of a deal like that if the Ducks are still interested in Parayko this summer…

David Pagnotta: The Ducks and St. Louis were talking ahead of the deadline about Colton Parayko, and Mason McTavish's name might be popping up there too – Leafs Morning Take (5/28) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) June 10, 2026

The Blues, the Bruins…

You know what?

Those two clubs won't be the only ones making life difficult for the Habs if they want to land Mason McTavish. Again, centers are worth their weight in gold right now in the National Hockey League (Michael McCarron's contract is proof of that), and there's likely to be a bidding war for these players in the coming weeks across the NHL.

Kent Hughes will have to get creative…

In a nutshell

– It's crazy.

– Too bad.

His partnership with Victoria Mboko may have lasted only one game https://t.co/i7fklEriO3 — TVA Sports (@TVASports) June 10, 2026

– Note:

I just spoke with a member of the provincial government. The final decision regarding the next phase of the Olympic Stadium's modernization unfortunately may NOT be made this week. However, it should be made by mid-July, so… https://t.co/ssVZc7kgD1 — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) June 10, 2026

– News from MLB.