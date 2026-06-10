George Springer in right field: the Blue Jays weigh in

Since the 2025 regular season (excluding spring training but including the playoffs), George Springer hasn't played a single game in the field. He's still the designated hitter.

Earlier this year, the Blue Jays had said they were open to the idea of playing him in the field. But that didn't happen.

Except now, John Schneider has brought the idea back to the table. There have been internal discussions about playing him in right field.

Obviously, it wouldn't be every day: it would be once in a while. The Blue Jays have a plan in place to eventually make it happen.

John Schneider says that the #BlueJays have talked about getting George Springer the odd day in right field again. “We kind of have a plan in place to get that going.” — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) June 10, 2026

One might think there's a connection between Yohendrick Pinango taking up more and more space on the roster and today's idea.

After all, the Blue Jays have several other outfielders who play regularly in the corners (Nathan Lukes and Jesus Sanchez, notably), and Pinango is the weakest defensively.

The team wants to keep his bat in the lineup… and since Springer isn't performing up to the standard of a DH, opening up the spot for players like Pinango and Vladdy might make sense. It's also a message, in a way.

That said, this isn't going to happen in the very, very short term. Pinango is in left field today, and Springer is the designated hitter.

Welcome back, Max! Get your Dylan Cease bobblehead tonight: https://t.co/3ChLucm2qV pic.twitter.com/lmecDgobGq — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) June 10, 2026

Speaking of the Blue Jays, Connor Seabold has been designated for assignment due to Max Scherzer's return to the lineup. Scherzer will take the mound tonight.

Keep in mind that the veteran has 3,499 career strikeouts.

PMLB

Oneil Cruz is injured.

Oneil Cruz lands on the IL with non-displaced fractures of the fourth and fifth metacarpals in his left hand pic.twitter.com/Uy9VvFh9Um — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) June 10, 2026

Trey Mancini came close to retiring.

“I felt a million miles away from baseball.” @TreyMancini says he was preparing to announce his retirement before a phone call from Angels hitting coach Brady Anderson convinced him otherwise. pic.twitter.com/3jGLxyKQhx — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) June 10, 2026

Rowdy Tellez takes Ronald Acuña Jr.'s spot. #Injury

Atlanta today also placed OF Ronald Acuña Jr. on the 10-day injured list with a strained left hamstring and selected INF Rowdy Tellez to the major league roster. To make room on the 40-man roster, the club designated RHP Jhancarlos Lara for assignment. — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) June 10, 2026

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