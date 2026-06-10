George Springer in right field: the Blue Jays weigh in
Since the 2025 regular season (excluding spring training but including the playoffs), George Springer hasn't played a single game in the field. He's still the designated hitter.
Earlier this year, the Blue Jays had said they were open to the idea of playing him in the field. But that didn't happen.
Except now, John Schneider has brought the idea back to the table. There have been internal discussions about playing him in right field.
Obviously, it wouldn't be every day: it would be once in a while. The Blue Jays have a plan in place to eventually make it happen.
One might think there's a connection between Yohendrick Pinango taking up more and more space on the roster and today's idea.
After all, the Blue Jays have several other outfielders who play regularly in the corners (Nathan Lukes and Jesus Sanchez, notably), and Pinango is the weakest defensively.
The team wants to keep his bat in the lineup… and since Springer isn't performing up to the standard of a DH, opening up the spot for players like Pinango and Vladdy might make sense. It's also a message, in a way.
That said, this isn't going to happen in the very, very short term. Pinango is in left field today, and Springer is the designated hitter.
Speaking of the Blue Jays, Connor Seabold has been designated for assignment due to Max Scherzer's return to the lineup. Scherzer will take the mound tonight.
Keep in mind that the veteran has 3,499 career strikeouts.
- Oneil Cruz is injured.
- Trey Mancini came close to retiring.
- Rowdy Tellez takes Ronald Acuña Jr.'s spot. #Injury
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