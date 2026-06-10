CHL Defenseman of the Year and Player of the Year: Bryce Pickford is a nominee for both awards

Bryce Pickford really had quite a year in the WHL.

The defenseman scored 45 goals in 55 games (!) and finished the season with a total of… 83 points. Which, in fact, is a truly impressive output.

Especially for a defenseman.

Now, the Habs prospect's season has been recognized in a big way… because Pickford is among the finalists for Defensive Player of the Year in the Canadian Hockey League, which encompasses Canada's three junior leagues.

But it doesn't stop there.

Pickford is also nominated for CHL Player of the Year. To say his season was impressive is really no understatement… hehe.

Habs prospect Bryce Pickford has been named a finalist for the CHL Defenceman of the Year and the CHL Player of the Year. He scored 45 goals and 38 assists for 83 points in 55 regular-season games with the Medicine Hat Tigers this year pic.twitter.com/fkvd3csGl0 — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) June 10, 2026

Bryce Pickford did all of this at age 19 (he turned 20 on April 2), and the fact that he played against guys younger than him is worth noting.

But that doesn't take much away from his exceptional season.

The guy still racked up 45 points in just 55 games: there are forwards his age who didn't have that kind of production this season in the CHL. Pickford was one of the top scorers in the country… and as a defenseman, that's even harder to do.

And that explains why he's nominated for both awards today.

Keep in mind that it will be interesting to see what happens next with the defenseman. Will he still be in Montreal by the end of the summer? If so, we might see him play in Laval in '26-'27… and everyone will want to see if he can keep up the momentum.

But there's also a scenario where he's part of a trade this summer… because now might be the best time to trade him given his value.

To be continued, then…

Quick Q&A

– What's your pick?

The Habs players have made their predictions! You can make yours with @Miseojeu The Habs' picks are in! You can make yours with @Miseojeu#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/NmHptkfCTd — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) June 10, 2026

– Oh really?

According to a league source, the NHL has informed the Flyers that while they own the Maple Leafs' 2027 first-round pick (Laughton trade), the Leafs still have the option to trade it to Boston if it's in the top 10. In that case, the Flyers would receive Toronto's 2028 first-round pick. — Kevin Kurz (@KKurzNHL) June 10, 2026

– Oh…

– The calm before the storm.