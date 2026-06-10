Brendon Little “could definitely be considered”

As of now, the Blue Jays have four healthy starting pitchers on their 26-man roster: Kevin Gausman, Dylan Cease, Trey Yesavage, and Patrick Corbin.

In the coming hours, Max Scherzer will join the group.

To make room for him, the Blue Jays will have to make a tough decision. Unless, of course, someone in the bullpen is secretly injured.

Patrick Corbin will not be designated for assignment on June 10, and the same goes for Jeff Hoffman. Louis Varland, Tyler Rogers, Spencer Miles, and Tommy Nance aren't going anywhere.

Braydon Fisher and Mason Fluharty could be sent down to Triple-A, but that's likely not in the club's plans, as they're counting on them heavily.

That leaves Connor Seabold and Simeon Woods Richardson, who are the two most logical targets right now. Especially Seabold.

This is just one heart-wrenching decision (following the one to send the excellent Adam Macko to Triple-A). But there will be others.

Why? Because Shane Bieber, Yimi Garcia, and Alejandro Kirk (the catcher's situation is separate from that of the pitchers, but it remains significant) are all in the AAA and on the verge of returning.

Is this a nice problem to have? Obviously. The return of healthy players is a good sign for the Blue Jays.

But on top of all that, it's worth noting that Keegan Matheson, who's well-connected, pointed out that Brendon Little could be an option at this point.

Brendon Little “definitely be considered” at this point and the #BlueJays like what they've seen lately despite some ups and downs. “There's going to come a point in time where you've got to see if that stuff is going to translate back up here.” — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) June 9, 2026

The left-handed pitcher, who had been struggling for a while in the Majors, isn't setting the world on fire in Triple-A. But he's showing flashes of brilliance.

When he was sent down to Buffalo in April, fans were happy to see him go. But if he gets back to his best, he's a game-changer.

We get that having one more left-hander in the bullpen to face the Yankees would be interesting. But even though he has less experience, I'd go with Adam Macko.

There's no rush with Little. Given that we've already established that the regulars on the injured list will force the Blue Jays to make tough decisions, bringing Little up now wouldn't be ideal. Let's wait before calling him back up, but we're keeping an eye on the story that the MLB reporter brought back into the spotlight with a single tweet.

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